Africa CDC and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Collaboration to Strengthen Laboratory Network Capacity Across African Union Member States

BOSTON and ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), a specialized technical institution of the African Union, and Ginkgo Bioworks, which is building the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a partnership to bolster the laboratory network capacity for African Union Member States.

The partnership is aimed at supporting the continent's public health institutions with appropriate tools, training, and data infrastructure to leverage critical genomic sequencing technologies that will be implemented through Africa CDC Institute for Pathogen Genomics (IPG) and Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo, which recently announced a business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: SRNG), is using its automated biotechnology tools to support the fight against COVID-19 and build long-term biosecurity infrastructure in an effort to prevent future pandemics.

The IPG was established in 2019 to support public health pathogen genomics and bioinformatics activities in Africa. Through Africa CDC's Regional Collaboration Centers (RCCs) and its Regional Integrated Surveillance and Laboratory Network (RISLNET), this institute facilitates close relationships with African National Public Health Institutes (NPHIs), academic institutions, private and public laboratories, and centers of excellence to support prevention, rapid detection, and response to current and emerging public health threats.

"Today's collaboration is part of Africa CDC's mission to build a resilient health system that can be called on to fight multiple diseases. The partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks will further infuse regional laboratory networks across the continent with best practices in the cutting-edge fields of automation, data analysis and bioinformatics, and ultimately, save lives," Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa CDC noted.

In consultation with Africa CDC, Ginkgo Bioworks will assess existing automation, data analysis and bioinformatics capabilities across the continent. Ginkgo will then plan to work with RCCs to develop a training framework in automation, data analysis and bioinformatics. This information will be used to expand throughput throughout the continental network and inform African Union Member States' investments in automation and additional lab capacity. This initial partnership goes into effect today for a three-year term.

"COVID-19 has made clear the importance of building systems that enable communities to understand the biology around them and respond to it," said Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks. "Throughout this response, we've applied our platform to support widespread testing and improved bio-surveillance, and we're honored to partner with Africa CDC as we aim to limit the impact of this pandemic and protect against future pandemics."

About Africa CDC

Africa CDC is a specialised technical institution of the African Union that strengthens the capacity and capability of Africa's public health institutions as well as partnerships to detect and respond quickly and effectively to disease threats and outbreaks, based on data-driven interventions and programmes. Learn more at: www.africacdc.org

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. In May 2021, Ginkgo announced a business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG), which, if completed, will result in Ginkgo, through a parent entity, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., becoming a public company. The extraordinary general meeting of Soaring Eagle's shareholders in connection with the transaction has been scheduled for September 14, 2021 and the transaction is expected to close shortly thereafter, subject to customary closing conditions. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

About the African Union

The African Union is a continental body that leads Africa's development and integration in close collaboration with the 55 Member States, the Regional Economic Communities and African citizens. The vision of African Union is to accelerate progress towards an integrated, prosperous and inclusive Africa, at peace with itself, playing a dynamic role in the continental and global arena, effectively driven by an accountable, efficient and responsive Commission. Learn more at: http://www.au.int/en

