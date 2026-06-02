Africa Curated Launches with Chapter I: The Weight of Holding

A curator-led exhibition presenting paintings by two African artists

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Africa Curated announced its inaugural event, Chapter 1: The Weight of Holding, a one night only exhibit on June 3, 2026, in downtown Los Angeles. Founded by Roslidah Okoth and Branislav Petrovic, the curator-led platform is dedicated to building long-term cultural and market frameworks for contemporary African artists in the United States.

Thabiso Dakamela Work

"Africa Curated is building the future of their visibility in the United States, one intentional relationship at a time, and long-term cultural stewardship," shared Okoth. "This launch marks the beginning of that work."

Each chapter is designed to introduce a body of work to a focused audience. Chapter 1, The Weight of Holding examines contemporary figuration as a site of interior life and structural pressure centered on a single question: What does it cost to be seen fully, without performance?

The exhibition centers on paintings by Zimbabwe-born, Johannesburg-based artist Thabiso Dakamela, whose compositions operate as psychological states rather than narrative scenes. Through layered material application and controlled tonal structure, his work positions the figure as a bearer of internal weight rather than narrative action.

"Painting, for me, is an act of witnessing," shared Dakamela. "These figures are not performing. They exist in the weight of their own presence, and I want that presence to be felt without interruption. I want the viewer to feel the cost of that stillness, and to recognize something of themselves within it."

In formal counterpoint, Ugandan artist Yokanna introduces surface disruption through abrasion and layered reconstruction. His practice destabilizes the image, treating the surface as an evolving archive shaped by revision, removal, and material tension. Where Dakamela builds containment, Yokanna destabilizes it, establishing a dialogue between compression and release, structure and fracture.

"The surface is never resolved," said Yokanna. "It holds its own history. Each mark is a decision, and each removal is part of how the figure comes into being."

While African artists are increasingly included in international exhibitions and auctions, many are still introduced to United States audiences through fragmented or short-term exposure. Africa Curated operates nomadically across select cities. It was established to create a more sustained approach that prioritizes disciplined presentation, responsible market development, and long-term relationships between artists, collectors, and institutions.

Select works will be available by private sale, and publicly unveiled at a later date. Interested collectors, curators, and art enthusiasts should reach out to africacurated.art/collectors for more information.

ABOUT AFRICA CURATED

Africa Curated is a curator-led traveling exhibition platform dedicated to building long-term cultural and market frameworks for select contemporary African artists in the United States. Operating nomadically across select cities, the platform prioritizes disciplined spatial sequencing, pricing integrity, and strategic collector alignment to support sustained institutional visibility. Through structured collaboration with artists, Africa Curated builds cumulative exhibition programs designed to strengthen archival presence, placement discipline, and long-term cultural positioning. Learn more at africacurated.art

MEDIA CONTACT

Katina Tinka Bush

Segal Communications

(415) 855-8133

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SOURCE Africa Curated