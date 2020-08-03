Africa Data Center Construction Market Size to Reach over $510 Million by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Around $2.5 billion will be invested in building data centers across Africa during 2020-2025. Hyperscale investments to add over 2.5 million square feet of data center space in the Africa market during 2020-2025. The growing Africa data center will provide over $1 billion cumulative revenue opportunity for power infrastructure suppliers. South Africa dominated data center investments with over 40% share, followed by Morocco , Egypt , Kenya , and Nigeria in 2019. Adoption of free cooling chillers and evaporative coolers will grow to benefit from free cooling in many Africa countries leading to reduced power consumption by cooling systems.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – List of 6 construction contractors, 8 support infrastructure providers, and 11 data center investors

Africa Data Center Construction Market – Segmentation

The UPS and generator markets will continue to grow due to the increasing construction of large and mega data center facilities and inaccurate power grid connectivity. The power market is expected to witness significant growth due to the non-reliability of power grids in Africa .

. Most colocation facilities in Africa have installed physical security solutions ranging from perimeter to rack-guarded through CCTV cameras and biometric systems. Companies have also adopted DCIM/BMS solutions that enable remote monitoring of entire data center operations.

have installed physical security solutions ranging from perimeter to rack-guarded through CCTV cameras and biometric systems. Companies have also adopted DCIM/BMS solutions that enable remote monitoring of entire data center operations. In Morocco , data centers are certified as Tier III facilities in terms of design. The facilities in Egypt are mostly Tier III standard certified in terms of design and are developed to support at rack density of up to 15 kW, with their average PUE being around 1.5. In Nigeria , most facilities are certified Tier III facilities by the Uptime Institute in terms of data center design and construction.

Africa Data Center Construction Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Africa Data Center Construction Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers



Other Units

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Africa Data Center Construction Market by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM

Africa Data Center Construction Market by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Africa Data Center Construction Market – Dynamics

The data center market is witnessing significant growth in African countries such as South Africa, Morocco, Kenya, Nigeria, and others in recent years. The rising internet population has been a strong factor for growth. Moreover, government agencies across countries are looking to improve their digital economy and are involved in a variety of smart city projects that fuel the growth of data centers and edge facilities throughout the region. African countries such as South Africa, Kenya, and Morocco have already started taking initiatives for smart cities and plan to improve the network coverage.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Availability of Renewable Energy Fuels Procurement Growth

Government Support to Boost Digital Economy

Cloud Adoption Fueling Data Center Investments

Migration from On-Premise Infrastructure to Colocation & Managed Services

Africa Data Center Construction Market – Geography

South Africa is witnessing major development of data centers, where cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg are the preferred places for data center development. The market is also witnessing higher adoption of cloud-based solutions among enterprises. South Africa is rapidly emerging as a center for public and private cloud hosting, which is expected to fuel the data center development in the country. In April 2020, AWS established a cloud region in Cape Town.

Africa Data Center Construction Market by Geography

South Africa

Morocco

Kenya

Nigeria

Egypt

Other Countries

Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Shenzhen Envicool Technology

Legrand

MTU On Site Energy

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Rittal

Vertiv



Prominent Construction Contractors

Atkins

Aveng Grinaker

Concor

Edarat Group

Etix Everywhere

Future-tech

Huawei

ISG

Prominent Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centres (Liquid Telecom)

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Icolo.io

Internet Technologies Angola (ITA)

Inwi

MDXI (MainOne)

N+ONE

Orange

Raxio Data Center

Rayan Data Center

Teraco Data Environments

