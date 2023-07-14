Africa Data Center Market Analysis Report 2023-2028 - Smart City Developments, AI Adoption, and 5G Deployments Drive Expansion

14 Jul, 2023, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Africa is one of the emerging locations in terms of data center developments majorly dominated by investments in South Africa followed by countries such as Nigeria, Egypt, and Kenya.
Other locations in the region such as Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Morocco, and others are in the initial stages of growth and are expected to grow in coming years owing to rising digitalization, growing connectivity, and other factors. Electrical infrastructure segment in the market is witnessing growth in investments driven by power outages in different locations across the region.
Due to the water scarcity at several locations, air-based cooling solutions will witness more traction in the mechanical infrastructure segment in the market. General construction segment includes a mixture of regional and global construction contractors & subcontractors.
Major trends driving the market include growing smart city developments, adoption of artificial intelligence, on-premises to colocation migration, edge data center & 5G deployments, and other factors.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Market Dynamics: Market Opportunities & Trends, Market Growth Enablers, Market Restraints
- Segments Covered: IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, Geography
- Geography: Africa
- Market Participants: IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors and New Entrants.
IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- 4energy
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- EATON
- EVAPCO
- Enlogic
- Legrand
- Master Power Technologies
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors
- Abbeydale
- Advanced Vision Morocco
- ARSMAGNA
- Arup
- Atkins
- b2 Architects
- CAP DC
- Chess Enterprises
- Copy Cat Group
- Eastra Solutions
- Edarat Group
- EDS Engineers
- Egypro
- H&MV Engineering
- Ingenium
- Interkel
- JLB Architects
- MWK Engineering
- Orascom Construction
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- Shaker Group
- Sterling & Wilson
- Summit Technology Solutions
- Tri-Star Construction
- United Egypt
- Westwood Management
Data Center Investors
- 21st Century Technology
- Africa Data Centres
- Digital Parks Africa
- Galaxy Backbone
- icolo.io (Digital Realty)
- IXAfrica
- MainOne
- Medallion Communications
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Paratus Namibia
- Rack Centre
- Raxio Data Centres
- Telecom Egypt
- Wingu
New Entrants
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Nxtra by Airtel
- Cloudoon
- Kasi Cloud
- Vantage Data Center
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Author
2. About Our Data Center Capabilities
3. What's Included
4. Segments Included
5. Research Methodology
6. Market at Glance
7. Premium Insights
8. Investment Opportunities
8.1. Investment: Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Area: Market Size & Forecast
8.3. Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2. Market Growth Enablers
9.3. Market Restraints
9.4. Site Selection Criteria
10. Infrastructure Segmentation
10.1. It Infrastructure
10.2. Electrical Infrastructure
10.3. Mechanical Infrastructure
10.4. Cooling Systems
10.5. Cooling Techniques
10.6. General Construction
11. Tier Standards Segmentation
12. Geography Segmentation
13. Africa
13.1. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights
13.2. Data Center Market by Investment
13.3. Data Center Market by Infrastructure
13.4. Data Center Market by Area
13.5. Data Center Market by Power Capacity
13.6. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure
13.7. Data Center Market by It Infrastructure
14. Quantitative Summary
15. Appendix
15.1. Abbreviations
15.2. Definitions
15.3. Segmental Coverage
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e63bgx
Share this article