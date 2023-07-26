Africa Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028: Public-Private Partnerships in Digital Infrastructure Leading to Increased Demand

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Africa data center market is experiencing remarkable growth and is poised to achieve a value of $4.92 billion by 2028, compared to $2.74 billion in 2022, representing a robust CAGR of 10.25%.

The market's focus on IT infrastructure is evident, with a significant rise in demand for switches with up to 40GbE ports, and the anticipated growth in cloud data centers is expected to further drive demand for switches with ports of over 40GbE. With the rising need for advanced infrastructure, the adoption of flash storage devices and blade servers is predicted to surge in the coming years.

South Africa emerges as a dominant force in the region's data center investments, closely followed by promising markets like Nigeria and Kenya. Notably, Egypt is rapidly emerging as a hotspot for regional investments, attracting significant attention from major African investors keen on developing data centers. Furthermore, other markets, including Ethiopia and Ghana, are also poised for growth, responding to the escalating demand for data centers in the region.

This thriving industry includes key IT infrastructure providers such as Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco System, NetApp, IBM, and others, who are instrumental in driving the availability of advanced IT infrastructure in the market. Additionally, sustainability is becoming a pivotal factor, with increasing demand for generators fueled by sustainable sources like hydrotreated vegetable oil and a rise in the adoption of UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries and other eco-friendly alternatives.

As the industry gains momentum, greenfield buildings are sprouting across multiple countries, taking advantage of the ample availability of land. This progress has also attracted new global contractors, eager to make their mark in the region following the entry of prominent global operators.

The Africa data center market promises an exciting trajectory with a focus on cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, attracting significant investments and driving digital transformation across the continent.

KEY TRENDS

Governmental Support for Special Economic Zones (SEZs): Local governments in various African countries are actively focusing on developing special economic zones, including free trade zones, industrial parks, high-tech parks, and business service parks. These SEZs are designed to stimulate economic growth, attract foreign investments, and create employment opportunities. As a result, the development of these zones is likely to drive the demand for data centers as businesses seek to establish their operations in these strategic locations.

Public-Private Partnerships in Digital Infrastructure: Governments in South Africa and Kenya have forged partnerships with private entities to develop digital infrastructure, leading to increased demand for data centers in the region. Such collaborations are instrumental in fostering technological advancements and the adoption of innovative technologies that drive the growth of data center investments.

Governmental Support for Digitalization and Tax Incentives: African governments are actively supporting digitalization efforts and providing tax incentives to encourage investments in data center facilities. These initiatives are expected to accelerate the development of data centers in the region and attract more stakeholders to participate in the industry.

Smart City Initiatives and Urbanization: Local governments in Africa are funding smart city initiatives to promote the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence. Rapid urbanization, especially among the low-income population, is driving the need for technology-driven solutions to address the challenges posed by urban growth. This development is expected to generate significant data generation, leading to higher demand for data storage and computation capabilities, thereby increasing the demand for edge data centers for high-performance computing (HPC).

Commercial Attractiveness and Increased Market Participants: The development of smart cities and the growing adoption of advanced technologies are making the region commercially attractive to various organizations. As the demand for data centers rises, more businesses and stakeholders are expected to enter the data center industry in Africa, fostering further growth and competition in the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

4energy

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EATON

EVAPCO

Enlogic

Legrand

Master Power Technologies

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

Abbeydale

Advanced Vision Morocco

ARSMAGNA

Arup

Atkins

b2 Architects

CAP DC

Chess Enterprises

Copy Cat Group

Eastra Solutions

Edarat Group

EDS Engineers

Egypro

H&MV Engineering

Ingenium

Interkel

JLB Architects

MWK Engineering

Orascom Construction

Royal HaskoningDHV

Shaker Group

Sterling & Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

Tri-Star Construction

United Egypt

Westwood Management

Data Center Investors

21st Century Technology

Africa Data Centres

Digital Parks Africa

Galaxy Backbone

icolo.io (Digital Realty)

IXAfrica

MainOne

Medallion Communications

NTT Global Data Centers

Paratus Namibia

Rack Centre

Raxio Data Centres

Telecom Egypt

Wingu

New Entrants

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Nxtra by Airtel

Cloudoon

Kasi Cloud

Google

Vantage Data Center

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Africa

South Africa

Kenya

Nigeria

Egypt

Ethiopia

Other African Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l71dr0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets