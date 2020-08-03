Africa Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $3 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Growing internet penetration and data traffic across the African continent to bring in cumulative data center investments of over $15 billion between 2020-2025. The all-flash arrays and hybrid storage array market are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 40% and 30%, respectively during the forecast period. Around $7 billion will be the cumulative investment on data center server infrastructure in Africa market during 2020-2025. Hyperscale colocation data center development by providers such as Teraco Data Environments and Africa Data Centres are laying a strong foundation for growth of Africa's digital economy. South Africa , Kenya , Nigeria , Morocco , and Egypt will be the major contributors to growth of Africa's data center.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 8 construction service providers, 12 support infrastructure providers, and 11 data center investors

Africa Data Center Market – Segmentation

The server market in Africa is expected to witness significant growth in the next few years due to investments from major cloud service providers in the region. It is likely to grow with the increase in the physical presence of SaaS providers. These expansions will increase the demand for servers and promote the procurement of high-performance infrastructure solutions.

is expected to witness significant growth in the next few years due to investments from major cloud service providers in the region. It is likely to grow with the increase in the physical presence of SaaS providers. These expansions will increase the demand for servers and promote the procurement of high-performance infrastructure solutions. The generator market will continue to grow because of the continuous construction of large and mega facilities in Africa . The service providers are concerned with carbon emission, which is likely to increase the adoption of efficient generator systems. Recently, the adoption of Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) systems has grown since they combine both battery and flywheel UPS topology and a diesel generator to provide backup power during outages.

. The service providers are concerned with carbon emission, which is likely to increase the adoption of efficient generator systems. Recently, the adoption of Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) systems has grown since they combine both battery and flywheel UPS topology and a diesel generator to provide backup power during outages. Data centers in Africa support the use of free cooling systems as they take advantage of cold nights and winter seasons in the region. This will lead to the adoption of free cooling chillers. Operators in the African region are still dependent on air-based cooling techniques.

Africa Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Africa Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Africa Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers



Other Units

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Africa Data Center Market by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM

Africa Data Center Market by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Africa Data Center Market – Dynamics

The data center market in Africa is growing significantly to fulfill the demand for internet services across major countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, and others. Over the last few years, internet users have significantly grown with increasing internet penetration. This is due to an increase in smartphone penetration and social media adoption across developing countries. The increasing demand for cloud services from enterprises and public cloud adoption has also increased data traffic across the region.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Availability of Renewable Energy Fuels Procurement Growth

Increase in Adoption of All-flash Storage Solutions

Cloud Adoption Fueling Data Center Investments

Big Data & IoT Spending Fuel Data Center Growth

Africa Data Center Market – Geography

The data center market in Egypt has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, with increased investments from colocation, telecommunication, and cloud service providers. Currently, there are ten operational colocation data centers in the country, with Cairo being the most preferred location for data center development, followed by Giza. In 2019, the market witnessed investments from Raya Data Center in the New Cairo facility. The market is likely to attract investments from telecom and cloud service providers.

Africa Data Center Market by Geography

South Africa

Morocco

Kenya

Nigeria

Other Countries

