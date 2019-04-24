Africa Diesel Genset Markets, 2014-2017, 2018, & 2019-2024 Featuring Key Players - Caterpillar, Cummins, MTU Onsite Energy, Kohler-SDMO, Himoinsa S.L., and FG Wilson

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Diesel Genset Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by kVA Rating, by Applications, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa diesel genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2018-24.

Huge electricity demand-supply gap, industrialization, and commercialization of African countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, and Tanzania would be the key growth drivers for diesel genset market in Africa. With the growing demand for power in urban parts of Africa owing to increase in population coupled with increasing government investments in public infrastructure, diesel genset market in Africa would register moderate growth during 2017-23.

In Africa, diesel gensets with rating 5kVA-75kVA captured key slice in the overall market share due to growth in residential and telecom sectors, which are prime users of low rating diesel gensets. These gensets are expected to maintain their dominance in the market throughout the forecast period as well due to their low cost and widespread application across multiple verticals. Growth in mining and oil & gas exploration in countries such as Tanzania, Ghana, and Egypt would also spur Africa diesel gensets market forecast revenues.

Amongst all the verticals, the manufacturing vertical accounts for the majority of the revenue share in the overall Africa diesel genset market due to significant use of high rating diesel gensets. Some of the key players in the Africa diesel genset market include - Caterpillar, Cummins, MTU Onsite Energy, Kohler-SDMO, Himoinsa S.L., and FG Wilson.

The report comprehensively covers market the by kVA ratings, verticals and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical Data of Global Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2014-17.

Market Size & Forecast of Global Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume until 2024F.

Africa Diesel Genset Market Overview

Africa Diesel Genset Market Outlook

Market Size and Forecast of Africa Diesel Genset Market, Until 2024

Historical Data of Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2014-17.

Market Size & Forecast of Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume until 2024F

Historical Data of South Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2014-17.

Market Size & Forecast of South Africa Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume until 2024F.

Historical Data of Angola Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2014-17.

Market Size & Forecast of Angola Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume until 2024F.

Historical Data of Kenya Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2014-17

Market Size & Forecast of Kenya Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume until 2024F.

Historical Data of Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2014-17

Market Size & Forecast of Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume until 2024F.

Historical Data of Uganda Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2014-17

Market Size & Forecast of Uganda Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume until 2024F.

Historical Data of Tanzania Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2014-17

Market Size & Forecast of Tanzania Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume until 2024F.

Historical Data of Ghana Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2014-17

Market Size & Forecast of Ghana Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume until 2024F.

Historical Data of Algeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2014-17

Market Size & Forecast of Algeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume until 2024F.

Historical Data of Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2014-17

Market Size & Forecast of Egypt Diesel Genset Market Revenues and Volume until 2024F.

Market Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends and Developments.

Import Statistics.

Market Share, By Players

Competitive Landscape.

Company Profiles.

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered:



By kVA Ratings:

5 kVA-75 kVA

75.1 kVA-375 kVA

375.1 kVA-750 kVA

750.1 kVA-1,000 kVA

Above 1,000 kVA

By Applications:

Mining

Oil & Gas and Power Utilities

Commercial (Hospitality, BFSI, IT & ITES)

Manufacturing

Telecom

Residential

Others (Government, Education, Transportation, Defense)

Companies Mentioned



Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

FG Wilson

Himoinsa S.L

JMG Limited

Mikano International Ltd

MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

Perkins Engines Co. Ltd

SDMO Industries

YorPower Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dj6enf





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

