Africa Energy Transition - Analysis of Sectors and Companies Driving Development

DUBLIN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Energy Transition - Sectors and Companies Driving Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa's power market still relies on a combination of thermal power and large-scale hydropower projects to cater to most of its demand. However, the region's energy transition is gaining pace as countries increasingly capitalize on the falling cost of producing renewable energy. Meanwhile, increasing policy support is causing hydrogen, CCUS and electric vehicles to gain traction.



Africa's power market still relies on a combination of thermal power and large-scale hydropower projects to cater to most of its demand. However, the region's energy transition is gaining pace as countries increasingly capitalize on the falling cost of producing renewable energy and the region's rich renewable resources. Onshore wind and solar PV are expected to experience a strong growth in capacity in the run up to 2035, experiencing a CAGR of 8% and 8.3%, respectively.

The active and pipeline capacity of Africa's hydrogen market is also expected to exceed 21 mtpa by 2030. However, electric vehicles will continue to struggle for traction within Africa's light vehicle market, with low rates of ownership and the tendency to import used internal combustion engine vehicles compounding issues of affordability and reliable charging infrastructure for many consumers. Meanwhile, there has been a significant uptick in activity related to carbon capture, storage and utilization technology, with 6 projects scheduled to come online before 2030, the majority of which will be commercial projects.



Key Highlights

Many countries in Africa are working to bring grid access to all segments of the population, with transmission investment reaching $7.2 billion for the region in 2023. This, coupled with a fast-growing population, means that total generation is expected to increase by 47% between 2023-2035.

are working to bring grid access to all segments of the population, with transmission investment reaching for the region in 2023. This, coupled with a fast-growing population, means that total generation is expected to increase by 47% between 2023-2035. Morocco , South Africa and Tanzania will experience some of the strongest growth in renewable generation between 2022 and 2035, chiefly due to the build out of large scale solar PV and wind projects.

, and will experience some of the strongest growth in renewable generation between 2022 and 2035, chiefly due to the build out of large scale solar PV and wind projects. 28 countries in Africa now have emissions standards for used vehicles. It is likely that the environmental credential of used vehicles will come under closer scrutiny in years to come.

now have emissions standards for used vehicles. It is likely that the environmental credential of used vehicles will come under closer scrutiny in years to come. Despite having no active capacity, the region has 3.8 mtpa of pipeline CCUS capacity. However, the region will for now remain a minority player in the global CCUS market, with current global active CCUS capacity standing at 51 mtpa.

This growth trend will also be reflected in Africa's hydrogen market, where active and pipeline capacity is forecast to exceed 21 mtpa in 2030, which represents a CAGR of 139% across the same period.

Report Scope

Regional Energy Transition in Africa

Policies supporting energy transition

Power renewable capacity and generation by 2035 and thermal decommissioning capacity

Active and upcoming CCUS projects

Hydrogen market analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Sector Readiness and Leaders

Global Context

Impact of Climate Change on Africa

Population Driving Energy Demand

Renewable Energy: Policies & Economics

Power Capacity Outlook Share

Share of Power & Renewable Generation

Largest Economies - Renewable Share

Thermal Power Decommissioning & Emissions

Major players: Solar Vs Wind Owners, Manufactures and EPCs

Electric Light Vehicle Production Outlook

Policies

CCS/CCU Projects

Global Hydrogen Market Outlook

Key players in Africa's hydrogen market

hydrogen market Africa's largest upcoming hydrogen projects

largest upcoming hydrogen projects Hydrogen Policies and initiatives

Company Coverage

ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co

New and Renewable Energy Authority

BP Plc

British International Investment plc

Norfund

CWP Global

Jearrard Energy Resources Ltd

Conjuncta GmbH

Infinity Energy SAE

Mubadala Investment Co

Chariot Oil and Gas Ltd

Eren Groupe SA

TotalEnergies SA

Falcon Capital

Hydrogene de France

Itochu Corp

Sasol Ltd

Xlinks Ltd

TuNur Ltd

Energias de Portugal SA

Abu Dhabi Power Corp

Engie SA

Al Nowais Investments LLC

Egyptian Electricity Holding Co

Acwa Power Co

Aker ASA

Electricite de France SA

Hassan Allam Utilities

Ethiopian Electric Power Corp

Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd

China Energy Engineering Group Co Ltd

Power Construction Corporation of China

Urban Green Technologies LLC

Scatec ASA

TSK Group

East China Survey and Design Institute Co Ltd

China Energy Construction International Corp Ltd

SENER Grupo de Ingenieria SA

Energy China International Group

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd

JA Solar Technology Co Ltd

Siemens Energy AG

Canadian Solar Inc

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

Hanwha Corp

BYD Co Ltd

Sustainable Equities Group

Enel SpA

Siemens AG

Vestas Wind Systems AS

Nordex SE

Envision Energy Ltd

Terra Global Energy Developers

ORIX Corp

Longyuan Engineering South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd

General Electric Co

Enercon GmbH

Guodian United Power Technology Co Ltd

Suzlon Energy Ltd

Sany Group Co Ltd

Equinor ASA

Sonatrach SpA

Egyptian Petroleum Corp

Eni SpA

Energean Plc

National Oil Corp

Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos EP

TCRK Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbacoo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets