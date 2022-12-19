Africa House Hosts Successful High-Level Event During President Biden's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit 2022

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa House, a project that convenes the best and brightest entrepreneurs, initiatives, and opportunities from Africa to leaders across industry and government, is excited to announce the successful completion of a high-level event held in Washington D.C. last week. Nikkole-Charlene Wilkerson, in collaboration with Africa House, brought together U.S. Black Mayors, top American business leaders, and investors in a private gathering with African ministers, organization heads, and executives.

Africa House High Level Event during US - Africa leaders summit

The meeting sought to bolster economic relationships and access to capital, aligning with the Biden and Harris Administration's focus on economic growth and development in Africa, including the African Continental Free Trade Area, and development financing and grants throughout the continent.

"This meeting represents a significant step forward in strengthening economic ties between Africa and the U.S., specifically the African Diaspora," said Wilkerson, who organized and hosted the event. "The African Union considers the Diaspora to be the sixth region of Africa, and we look forward to working with the Biden/Harris Administration and other partners to support the growth and development of the continent."

The meeting was held during the Biden and Harris Administration's weeklong U.S. Africa Summit and was attended by senior leaders such as Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston, Texas; Dr. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the African Export–Import Bank; Mayor Brandon Scott of Baltimore, Maryland; Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Gabriel Mbaga Obiang; Mrs. Kanayo Awano, Vice President of Intra-African Trade Bank; Commissioner Rodney Ellis of Harris County; Mayor Stephen K. Benjamin of the United States Conference of Mayors; Federal Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria, Niyi Adebayo; Arnold W. Donald; Rodney J. Boyd of NEXUS and Stephanie Nellons Paige of Nellons Paige Group Inc., amongst others.

"We are thrilled with the outcome of this historic gathering," said Nima Elmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Africa House. "Not only did it benefit the United States and African diplomatic relationships, but leaders will also leave with tangible business and economic outputs."

Africa House will hold various events throughout the year, with the next one scheduled to take place in Davos, Switzerland next month as part of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting.

About Africa House

Africa House is a platform to spearhead Africa's rising by bringing the best and brightest entrepreneurs, initiatives, and opportunities to leaders across industry and government attending Davos. Africa House is a non-profit project supported by a team of experts that bring together a combined 30+ years of experience on the continent and leading African initiatives.

