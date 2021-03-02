Africa Is Calling Her Children Home

Africa 101: The Wake Up Call is an interactive book about the "hunters" and the "hunted." The hunters are Africa's exploiters, slavers, colonizers, and neo-colonizers, and the hunted are the African people who survived against severe odds. In this book former African Union Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency, Ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao, MD. FAAFP tells the story of Africa combining a traditional oral style with her in-your-face approach. Although she served as a diplomat, she says that being diplomatic about the real issues facing Africa will do us no good. She warns in this book that the hunt is still ongoing and calls on Africans and people of African descent all over the world to rise up in defense of our beloved continent. Using personal stories, her father's accounts from the village of Chivu in Zimbabwe, and solid historical references, Her Excellency, Ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao, MD. FAAFP educates, motivates, and challenges the status quo with regard to western countries' abuse of Africa. This interactive book will instruct and challenge you to your core and move you to action.

The inspiring story of Africa and her children around the world, yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

Africa 101 is not only an in-depth and informative read about the history, struggles and background of colonialism in Africa but it is also a hopeful, mind-altering business-centered recipe for mining, cultivating and retooling Africa's greatest commodity… her people! This book is a treatise on changing the mindset of those who would continue on the road to destruction at Africa's expense and re-educating those towards a new paradigm, one which is full of an abundant life for all by approaching the motherland on her own terms, with respect.

Africa is now positioned to rise above the ashes, break the mental shackles of post-colonialism to emerge as a world leader in raw/natural resources of land and mind.

Get your copy of this masterpiece to pass down for generations to come so that you and your children will know the history of Africa and experience the life changing victories that await them.

