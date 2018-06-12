Africa LNG Markets Report, H1 2018-2025: Leading Players are Egyptian Natural Gas Holding, ENI, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Sonatrach & Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

The Future of Africa LNG Market is a comprehensive report on the industry outlook to 2025. The 26th successful version of the Africa report details the current status of projects, competition, investments and strategies being adapted by companies to strengthen their future.

Review of Africa LNG Markets in 2017

The section illustrates a quick analysis of the Africa LNG developments in 2017. Emphasis of projects, trade, strategies, contracts, fleet, pricing and other industry analysis is presented in detail.

Current Status of LNG projects

Updates on all under construction, planned, proposed and concept phase liquefaction and regasification projects with FID status, planned start up, initial capacity and company information is provided.

LNG Infrastructure Details



Key details of all operational and planned LNG terminals along with their operator, start up, trains/vaporizers, storage capacity, tanks, liquefaction/ regasification capacity are included

LNG Capacity Outlook



Country wise liquefaction and regasification capacity is provided for historical period of 2008 to 2017 and forecast period from 2018 to 2022

LNG supply- Demand Outlook



Country wise LNG Export forecast to 2022 and LNG Import forecast to 2022 is provided. Our highly reliable and precise forecasts ensure our readers to strengthen their business decisions.

Emergence of Global LNG Contracts

Competitive Scenario



Top 10 LNG companies and their net weighted capacity outlook is provided in the report. Further, business profiles of 10 leading LNG players are also included in the research.

Country wise Analysis



Across all markets in Africa, terminal wise capacity is forecast from 2008 to 2022. In addition, key trends, drivers and challenges facing Africa, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America and South and Central America are analyzed in detail.

Recent Industry Developments



The report is structured in most user friendly manner for assisting in usage for presentations and detailed analysis. Our reports are periodically validated by industry experts to ensure the right insights are included.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Table of Contents

2. Review of Africa LNG Markets in 2017

3. Current Status of Planned/Proposed LNG Projects

4. Africa LNG Capacity Outlook

5. Africa LNG Supply-Demand Outlook

6. Africa LNG Medium and Long Term LNG Contract Outlook

7. Algeria LNG Market Outlook

8. Angola LNG Market Outlook

9. Cameroon LNG Market Outlook

10. Egypt LNG Market Outlook

11. Equatorial Guinea LNG Market Outlook

12. Ethiopia LNG Market Outlook

13. Ghana LNG Market Outlook

14. Libya LNG Market Outlook

15. Mozambique LNG Market Outlook

16. Nigeria LNG Market Outlook

17. Republic of Benin LNG Market Outlook

18. Business Profiles of Leading LNG Players

Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS)

ENI S.p.A

Total S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

plc. Sonatrach S.p.A.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mbhxps/africa_lng?w=5





