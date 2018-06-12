Africa LNG Markets Report, H1 2018-2025: Leading Players are Egyptian Natural Gas Holding, ENI, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Sonatrach & Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

DUBLIN, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Future of Africa LNG Markets to 2025 (H1-2018): Infrastructure, Investments, Planned Projects, Pricing, Trade, Contracts and Competition Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Future of Africa LNG Market is a comprehensive report on the industry outlook to 2025. The 26th successful version of the Africa report details the current status of projects, competition, investments and strategies being adapted by companies to strengthen their future.
Review of Africa LNG Markets in 2017
The section illustrates a quick analysis of the Africa LNG developments in 2017. Emphasis of projects, trade, strategies, contracts, fleet, pricing and other industry analysis is presented in detail.
Current Status of LNG projects
Updates on all under construction, planned, proposed and concept phase liquefaction and regasification projects with FID status, planned start up, initial capacity and company information is provided.
LNG Infrastructure Details
Key details of all operational and planned LNG terminals along with their operator, start up, trains/vaporizers, storage capacity, tanks, liquefaction/ regasification capacity are included
LNG Capacity Outlook
Country wise liquefaction and regasification capacity is provided for historical period of 2008 to 2017 and forecast period from 2018 to 2022
LNG supply- Demand Outlook
Country wise LNG Export forecast to 2022 and LNG Import forecast to 2022 is provided. Our highly reliable and precise forecasts ensure our readers to strengthen their business decisions.
Emergence of Global LNG Contracts
Competitive Scenario
Top 10 LNG companies and their net weighted capacity outlook is provided in the report. Further, business profiles of 10 leading LNG players are also included in the research.
Country wise Analysis
Across all markets in Africa, terminal wise capacity is forecast from 2008 to 2022. In addition, key trends, drivers and challenges facing Africa, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America and South and Central America are analyzed in detail.
Recent Industry Developments
The report is structured in most user friendly manner for assisting in usage for presentations and detailed analysis. Our reports are periodically validated by industry experts to ensure the right insights are included.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Table of Contents
2. Review of Africa LNG Markets in 2017
3. Current Status of Planned/Proposed LNG Projects
4. Africa LNG Capacity Outlook
5. Africa LNG Supply-Demand Outlook
6. Africa LNG Medium and Long Term LNG Contract Outlook
7. Algeria LNG Market Outlook
8. Angola LNG Market Outlook
9. Cameroon LNG Market Outlook
10. Egypt LNG Market Outlook
11. Equatorial Guinea LNG Market Outlook
12. Ethiopia LNG Market Outlook
13. Ghana LNG Market Outlook
14. Libya LNG Market Outlook
15. Mozambique LNG Market Outlook
16. Nigeria LNG Market Outlook
17. Republic of Benin LNG Market Outlook
18. Business Profiles of Leading LNG Players
- Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS)
- ENI S.p.A
- Total S.A.
- Royal Dutch Shell plc.
- Sonatrach S.p.A.
- Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation
Companies Mentioned
- Bharat PetroResources Limited
- BP P.L.C
- Chevron Corporation
- China National Petroleum Corporation
- China POLY Group
- Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation
- Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos
- E.P.
- ENI S.p.A
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- Galp Energia
- SGPS
- Gas Natural SDG
- Gasol plc
- GEPROC S.A
- Korea Gas Corporation
- Marathon Oil Corporation
- Marubeni Corporation
- Mitsui & Co.
- National Oil Corporation of Libya
- Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation
- Oil India Limited
- ONGC Videsh Limited
- Ophir Energy plc
- Perenco Cameroon S.A.
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad
- PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited
- Quantum Power Ghana Gas Limited
- Royal Dutch Shell plc.
- Sahara Energy Resource Ltd.
- Societe Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH)
- Sonagas G.E.
- Sonangol E.P.
- Sonatrach S.p.A.
- Total S.A.
