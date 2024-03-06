Africa Microgrid Market Forecast Report: CAGR of 4.8% Forecast During 2023-2029, Due to Rising Population and Government Initiative to Achieve Universal Electrification by 2040

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Microgrid Market (2023-2029) Value, Size, Forecast, COVID-19 IMPACT, Companies, Growth, Analysis, Revenue, Industry, Share & Trends: Market Forecast By Countries, By Connectivity, By Offering, By Power Source, By Power Rating And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The African Microgrid Market is majorly driven by the need for reliable energy solutions to deal with the frequent power outages, and load shedding that many parts of Africa experience such as South Africa experienced ~11,700 MW in 2022. In addition, Microgrids tend to have a lower upfront cost compared to other options such as extending grid connectivity to remote areas, making them more affordable for African businesses and consumers.

The African Microgrid market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2023-2029F. The African microgrid market experienced significant growth before the COVID-19 pandemic due to the continent's increasing demand for continuous electricity access, particularly in remote areas and for industrialization. Additionally, Nigeria's microgrid market saw growth in 2020 due to ongoing electrification projects across Africa. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, both government and private investments in the energy sector persisted. This sustained demand for electricity and the resumption of infrastructure projects contributed to the sector's growth post-pandemic.

The microgrid market in Africa is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming period. This is due to the continent's rising population, projected to increase by 2.5 billion by 2050, coupled with government initiatives to boost the country's electricity demand and achieve universal electrification by 2040.

Furthermore, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) launched Power Africa, aiming to create 8-10 million new electrical connections from mini and microgrids. They extended the project to target ending energy poverty by 2030. Governments and various organizations are actively utilizing renewable sources for power generation through public-private partnerships. They are deploying power plants across several African countries, including Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zambia, Uganda, Rwanda, Benin, and Niger. Collectively, these efforts to increase energy demand will facilitate the growth of microgrids across Africa in the coming years.

The off-grid connectivity acquired the maximum share in the Africa Microgrid Industry in 2022 as the population in the region is not connected to grids. Moreover, owing to poor access to electricity in rural areas and communities far away from the national grid makes off-grid connectivity more viable in such situations.

By offerings, the hardware segment holds the largest share of revenue in the microgrid market in Africa, because of its components, and grid infrastructure. Moreover, hardware forms the basis of the physical infrastructure required for microgrid deployment, making it a key area of investment and, consequently, the leading contributor to revenue.

In 2022, Solar PV acquired the highest revenue share in the market due to the ease of access of solar grids in remote areas and the abundance presence of sunlight with ~11 hours daily. Furthermore, the country's goal to contribute to renewable energy for energy generation with aim to reach 25% by 2030 lead the Solar PV revenue share to grow in microgrids.

Less than 500 kW microgrid has acquired the largest share followed by 500 kW- 1 MW in power rating segment due to localized energy needs aligning with low demands and grid stability. Additionally, budget constraints and the availability of renewable sources like solar provide an ecosystem to set up smaller microgrids.

Kenya has emerged as the highest revenue shareholder in the market, owing to its major deployment of microgrids in the residential and commercial sectors. Moreover, the upcoming development of 136 microgrid projects by KPLC in Kenya is expected to drive the demand for Microgrid market in the coming years.

