Africa Mixed Format and Other QSR Chains Report 2019: Main Players, Key Markets, Number of Outlets and Per Capita Spend

This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading mixed & other QSR chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.

Identify the market leaders in the mixed & other QSR fast food sector in Africa .

. Benchmark estimated revenues of mixed & other QSR chain fast food outlets.

Assess the market size and per capita spend on mixed & other QSR in Africa .

. Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.

Analyse the number and distribution of mixed & other QSR chain fast food outlets in Africa .

. The report has identified 231 mixed format and other chains in Africa .

. The mixed format and other sector is ranked as the 5th most valuable fast food sector in Africa .

. Nigeria and Egypt have a large number of mixed format chains.

and have a large number of mixed format chains. Nine of the top ten leading mixed format and other fast food chains in Africa are domestic brands.

are domestic brands. Who are the market leaders in the mixed & other QSR fast food sector in Africa ?

? What are the estimated revenues of mixed & other QSR fast food outlets?

What is the market size and per capita spend on mixed & other QSR in Africa ?

? What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?

What is the number and distribution of mixed & other QSR chain fast food outlets in Africa ?

Key Topics Covered:



Africa Overview Leading Chains Key Countries By Market Size Key Countries By Market Attractiveness Mixed - Regional Comparison Central Africa - Mixed - Category Overview Central Africa - Mixed - Leading Chains Central Africa - Mixed - Key Country Data East Africa - Mixed - Category Overview East Africa - Mixed - Leading Chains East Africa - Mixed - Key Country Data North Africa - Mixed - Category Overview North Africa - Mixed - Leading Chains North Africa - Mixed - Key Country Data Southern Africa - Mixed - Category Overview Southern Africa - Mixed - Leading Chains Southern Africa - Mixed - Key Country Data West Africa - Mixed - Category Overview West Africa - Mixed - Leading Chains West Africa - Mixed - Key Country Data

Companies Mentioned



Ponnus

Rhapsody's

Lime Tree

Kategna

Spectra

Caf Supreme

Abou Shakra

Casper & Gambini's

Kauai

Simply Asia

Nino's

Primi Piatti

Casa Bella

Cappuccinos

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3dbd8d





