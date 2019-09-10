Africa Mixed Format and Other QSR Chains Report 2019: Main Players, Key Markets, Number of Outlets and Per Capita Spend
DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mixed Format and Other QSR Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading mixed & other QSR chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.
- Identify the market leaders in the mixed & other QSR fast food sector in Africa.
- Benchmark estimated revenues of mixed & other QSR chain fast food outlets.
- Assess the market size and per capita spend on mixed & other QSR in Africa.
- Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.
- Analyse the number and distribution of mixed & other QSR chain fast food outlets in Africa.
- The report has identified 231 mixed format and other chains in Africa.
- The mixed format and other sector is ranked as the 5th most valuable fast food sector in Africa.
- Nigeria and Egypt have a large number of mixed format chains.
- Nine of the top ten leading mixed format and other fast food chains in Africa are domestic brands.
- Who are the market leaders in the mixed & other QSR fast food sector in Africa?
- What are the estimated revenues of mixed & other QSR fast food outlets?
- What is the market size and per capita spend on mixed & other QSR in Africa?
- What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?
- What is the number and distribution of mixed & other QSR chain fast food outlets in Africa?
Key Topics Covered:
- Africa Overview
- Leading Chains
- Key Countries By Market Size
- Key Countries By Market Attractiveness
- Mixed - Regional Comparison
- Central Africa - Mixed - Category Overview
- Central Africa - Mixed - Leading Chains
- Central Africa - Mixed - Key Country Data
- East Africa - Mixed - Category Overview
- East Africa - Mixed - Leading Chains
- East Africa - Mixed - Key Country Data
- North Africa - Mixed - Category Overview
- North Africa - Mixed - Leading Chains
- North Africa - Mixed - Key Country Data
- Southern Africa - Mixed - Category Overview
- Southern Africa - Mixed - Leading Chains
- Southern Africa - Mixed - Key Country Data
- West Africa - Mixed - Category Overview
- West Africa - Mixed - Leading Chains
- West Africa - Mixed - Key Country Data
Companies Mentioned
- Ponnus
- Rhapsody's
- Lime Tree
- Kategna
- Spectra
- Caf Supreme
- Abou Shakra
- Casper & Gambini's
- Kauai
- Simply Asia
- Nino's
- Primi Piatti
- Casa Bella
- Cappuccinos
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3dbd8d
