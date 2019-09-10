Africa Mixed Format and Other QSR Chains Report 2019: Main Players, Key Markets, Number of Outlets and Per Capita Spend

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mixed Format and Other QSR Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading mixed & other QSR chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.

  • Identify the market leaders in the mixed & other QSR fast food sector in Africa.
  • Benchmark estimated revenues of mixed & other QSR chain fast food outlets.
  • Assess the market size and per capita spend on mixed & other QSR in Africa.
  • Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.
  • Analyse the number and distribution of mixed & other QSR chain fast food outlets in Africa.
  • The report has identified 231 mixed format and other chains in Africa.
  • The mixed format and other sector is ranked as the 5th most valuable fast food sector in Africa.
  • Nigeria and Egypt have a large number of mixed format chains.
  • Nine of the top ten leading mixed format and other fast food chains in Africa are domestic brands.
  • Who are the market leaders in the mixed & other QSR fast food sector in Africa?
  • What are the estimated revenues of mixed & other QSR fast food outlets?
  • What is the market size and per capita spend on mixed & other QSR in Africa?
  • What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?
  • What is the number and distribution of mixed & other QSR chain fast food outlets in Africa?

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Africa Overview
  2. Leading Chains
  3. Key Countries By Market Size
  4. Key Countries By Market Attractiveness
  5. Mixed - Regional Comparison
  6. Central Africa - Mixed - Category Overview
  7. Central Africa - Mixed - Leading Chains
  8. Central Africa - Mixed - Key Country Data
  9. East Africa - Mixed - Category Overview
  10. East Africa - Mixed - Leading Chains
  11. East Africa - Mixed - Key Country Data
  12. North Africa - Mixed - Category Overview
  13. North Africa - Mixed - Leading Chains
  14. North Africa - Mixed - Key Country Data
  15. Southern Africa - Mixed - Category Overview
  16. Southern Africa - Mixed - Leading Chains
  17. Southern Africa - Mixed - Key Country Data
  18. West Africa - Mixed - Category Overview
  19. West Africa - Mixed - Leading Chains
  20. West Africa - Mixed - Key Country Data

Companies Mentioned

  • Ponnus
  • Rhapsody's
  • Lime Tree
  • Kategna
  • Spectra
  • Caf Supreme
  • Abou Shakra
  • Casper & Gambini's
  • Kauai
  • Simply Asia
  • Nino's
  • Primi Piatti
  • Casa Bella
  • Cappuccinos

