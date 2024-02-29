Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts Report 2024, Featuring Netflix, Showmax, Disney+, AittelTigo, Globalacom, StarTimes and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sub-Saharan Africa will have 16 million paying SVOD subscriptions by 2029, up from 7 million at end-2023. South Africa and Nigeria will supply 59% (9.4 million) of the region's total. However, SVOD penetration will still be low by 2029, with only 7.1% of TV households paying for at least one subscription - although this is up from 4.7% at end-2023.

Netflix will remain the SVOD market leader, with 6.9 million subscribers by 2029. Showmax will be the second largest platform with 3.7 million paying subscribers. With its roll-out expected to be limited to South Africa, Disney+ will only have 905,000 subscriptions by 2029.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst said: "SVOD is a battle between Netflix and regional player Showmax. Rich in local content and sports rights, Showmax now has access to NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures and HBO content. Showmax's parent MultiChoice recently rejected a takeover bid from Canal Plus."

The report covers OTT movie and TV episode developments and comes in two parts:

Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 87-page PDF document.

A 66-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 35 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT and AVOD revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

