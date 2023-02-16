Africa OTT TV and Video Market Forecast Report 2023 Featuring Amazon, Apple, Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Showmax, & StarTimes - Only 7% of TV Households Paying for at Least One Subscription by 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa will have 15.57 million paying SVOD subscriptions by 2028, up from 6.15 million at end-2022. Despite this fast growth, SVOD penetration rates will remain low, with only 7% of TV households paying for at least one subscription by 2028 -up from 4% at end-2022.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Take-up is inhibited by low disposable incomes. Limited fixed broadband penetration also stifles growth, with few mobile operators offering OTT options. Not all global SVOD platforms will start in every African country - restricting choice."

Netflix will have 6.94 million subscribers by 2028 - or 45% of the region's total. Disney+ will only have 1.29 million subscriptions by 2028, with roll-out expected to be restricted to Nigeria and South Africa. Paramount+ is only likely to start in South Africa. HBO has a distribution deal with Showmax.

Amazon Prime will start in Nigeria and South Africa in 2023. We forecast 3.01 million Amazon Prime Video subscribers by 2028. Apple TV+ launched in only eight African countries in November 2019, with 228,000 paying subs expected by 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in February 2023, this 142-page report covers movie and TV episode developments. It comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 77-page PDF document.

A 65-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 35 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform. NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet - every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wm3xpa-ott-tv-and

