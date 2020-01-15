Africa OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts to 2025 - African SVOD Revenues Will Reach $1,055 Million by 2025; Sextuple the 2019 Total of $183 Million

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

African SVOD revenues will reach $1,055 million by 2025; sextuple the 2019 total of $183 million.

The report forecasts 9.72 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025, up from 2.68 million at end-2019. South Africa (3.24 million by 2025) will remain the subscription leader, with Nigeria (2.14 million) in second place.



The top six platforms accounted for 86% of the region's SVOD subscribers by end-2019, with this proportion to climb to 94% by 2025. Netflix will add 3.6 million subscribers to a total 5 million by 2025. Disney+ is not expected to start until 2022 but will have 1.37 million paying subscribers by 2025.

This 225-page report covers movie and TV episode developments. It comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 35 countries in a 75-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

An 80-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 35 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 70-page PDF document.

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Apple TV+

Disney+

HBO

iRoko

Netflix

Showmax

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxtrcx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

