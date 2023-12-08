Africa Paint Industry Report 2023: Trends, Analysis, Revenue, Industry, Size, Growth, Forecasts, 2019-2022 and 2023-2029

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Paint Market | Trends, Analysis, Revenue, Industry, Size, Growth, Forecast, COVID-19 IMPACT, Share, Outlook, Companies & Value: Market Forecast By Technology,?By Resin,?By Application,?By Countries?and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa Paint market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2023-2029F

Commercial and Residential Projects are growing in the African region owing to several initiatives such as African Union's Agenda 2063 related to housing and urban development, aiming to provide affordable housing for all Africans, West Africa recorded the highest number of projects in the region (153 projects) and others is contributing to the rising demand of Paint.

Additionally, the government has announced various large-scale infrastructure projects such as the Kenyan government's national campaign, Morocco approved a $4.16 billion yearly infrastructure budget till 2030, and housing and infrastructure projects worth $123.1 billion between the years 2021 and 2025 in Nigeria and others are anticipated to upsurge the demand for paint in forecast years.

Synopsis

Africa Paint market was growing steadily on account of rapid growth in infrastructure projects such as 462 under-construction projects with a total project value of $521 billion, a 20% increase from 385 projects in 2020 in Africa, $8.5 billion Egypt's Oasis Mega Urban Development Project, Algeria Five-Year Investment Plan 2015-2019 and government aim to develop smart infrastructure using emerging technologies.

Additionally, due to the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020, there was a supply chain disruption and economic slowdown, that resulted in the slow growth of Africa paint market. However, with the resumption of the paused projects and the realization of pent-up demand due to rising infrastructure projects, the market has started to show positive growth and it is expected to grow further in the upcoming years.

Market by Technology

Waterborne paint accounts for a major revenue share in the Africa paint market due to its eco-friendly nature, low VOC emissions, and increasing demand for sustainable and non-toxic products. Additionally, the easy clean-up, low odor, and versatility of waterborne Paint make them a preferred choice for various applications, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Market by Resin

Acrylic resin accounts for a major revenue share in the Africa paint industry due to the widespread use of acrylic-based paint due to their lesser drying time, excellent color retention, flexibility, and good adhesion to various surfaces. The popularity of acrylic Paint in both residential and commercial applications contributes to Africa paint market

Market by Application

Architectural Paint held the highest revenues in the paint market in Africa on the back of their significant demand in the construction and housing sectors. Development of housing projects such as 2,198 residential units under Fochville Extension 11, 53 four-story building hospital street consisting of 1,056 units, Kwandokuhle Social Housing Project among others, would drive the market for architectural Paint in the coming years.

Market by Countries

South Africa acquired the majority revenue share in 2022 on the back of residential projects like Ellipse Waterfall, and commercial projects such as Boardwalk Mall, and others. In the years ahead, the same trend is expected to follow owing to the various construction projects that have been proposed such as Durban Iconic Tower, The Vogue, etc. Moreover, around 14 properties are planned to be built across South Africa by the Radisson Hotel Group. Egypt accounted for the second-highest revenue share on the back of construction projects such as Nile Tower and Podia Tower.

Key Highlights of the Report

Historical Data of Africa Paint Market for the period 2019-2029F

Market Size and Forecast of Africa Paint Market, 2023-2029F

Historical Data of South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria , Kenya , Morocco , Algeria , Paint Market Revenues, for the Period 2019-2022

, , , , , , Paint Market Revenues, for the Period 2019-2022 Market Size & Forecast of South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria , Kenya , Morocco , Algeria Paint Market Revenues, 2023-2029F

, , , , , Algeria Paint Market Revenues, 2023-2029F Historical Data of South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria , Kenya , Morocco , Algeria Paint Market Revenues, By Technology, for the Period 2019-2022

, , , , , Algeria Paint Market Revenues, By Technology, for the Period 2019-2022 Market Size & Forecast of South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria , Kenya , Morocco , Algeria Paint Market Revenues, By Technology, 2023-2029F

, , , , , Algeria Paint Market Revenues, By Technology, 2023-2029F Historical Data of South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria , Kenya , Morocco , Algeria Paint Market Revenues, By Resins , for the Period 2019-2022

, , , , , Algeria Paint Market Revenues, By Resins , for the Period 2019-2022 Market Size & Forecast of South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria , Kenya , Morocco , Algeria Paint Market Revenues, By Resins, 2023-2029F

, , , , , Algeria Paint Market Revenues, By Resins, 2023-2029F Historical Data of South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria , Kenya , Morocco , Algeria Paint Market Revenues, By Application, for the Period 2019-2022

, , , , , Algeria Paint Market Revenues, By Application, for the Period 2019-2022 Market Size & Forecast of South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria , Kenya , Morocco , Algeria Paint Market Revenues, By Application, 2023-2029F

, , , , , Algeria Paint Market Revenues, By Application, 2023-2029F Opportunity Assessment of South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria , Kenya , Morocco , Algeria .

, , , , , . Africa Paint Market Competitive Benchmarking

Africa Paint Market Drivers and Restraints

Africa Paint Market Trends & Evolution

Africa Paint Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force

Africa Paint Market Ranking. By Company

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles

AkzoNobel N.V

Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.

Berger Paint

Jotun AS

Crown Paint Kenya Plc

Meyer PLC

PPG Industries

Atlas Paint (PTY) LTD

Jazeera Paint Company

Basco Paint

Facop Peintures

The National Paint Company (ENAP)

Colorado

Dura Paints (Pty) Ltd

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Technology

Waterborne

Solvent-borne

Powder

By Resin

Acrylic

Epoxy

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Polyester

By Application

Architectural

Industrial

By Countries

South Africa

Egypt

Nigeria

Morocco

Kenya

Algeria

