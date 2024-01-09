Africa Pay TV Forecasts Report - Four Countries will Supply Nearly Half of the Pay TV Subscriber Total by 2029 and Eight Countries will Account for Two-Thirds of the Total

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Pay TV Forecasts 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of pay TV subscribers in Africa will climb by 12 million between 2023 and 2029. This means an extra 7 million pay satellite TV subscribers and 5 million more pay DTT homes.

The pay total will reach 55 million by 2029, with satellite TV contributing 33 million and DTT 21 million. From the 43 million pay TV subscribers at end-2023, 26 million were satellite TV and 16 million DTT.

Four countries will supply nearly half of the pay TV subscriber total by 2029 and eight countries will account for two-thirds of the total. Nigeria will provide 10 million subscribers - having overtaken South Africa in 2022.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst said: "Despite a recent slowdown in new subscriptions, Africa still has plenty of pay TV potential. Between 2023 and 2029, 27 million TV households to be added - taking the total 130 million."

Published in January 2024, this 140-page PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

  • Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 68-page PDF document.
  • Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 35 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform

The report includes forecasts for the following 35 countries and 129 platforms:

  • Angola: ZAP TV, DStv, StarSat, Angola Telecom, TV Cabo
  • Benin: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes
  • Botswana: DStv; StarSat
  • Burkina Faso: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat
  • Burundi: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes
  • Cameroon: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes
  • CAR: Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes
  • Chad: Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes
  • DR Congo: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes; Easy TV
  • Rep Congo: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes; Easy TV
  • Cote d'Ivoire: Canal Plus, DStv, StarTimes; StarSat; Easy TV
  • Eq. Guinea: Canal Plus, DStv
  • Ethiopia: DStv; StarSat; Canal Plus
  • Gabon: Canal Plus, DStv, StarTimes; StarSat
  • Gambia: Canal Plus, DStv
  • Ghana: Canal Plus, DStv, GOtv; StarSat
  • Guinea: Canal Plus, DStv, StarTimes; StarSat; Easy TV
  • Kenya: Zuku cable, Zuku satellite, DStv, StarTimes, GOtv, StarSat
  • Liberia: DStv; StarSat
  • Madagascar: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes
  • Malawi: Zuku, DStv, GOtv; StarSat
  • Mali: Canal Plus; StarSat
  • Mozambique: ZAP TV, DStv, StarSat, StarTimes; GOtv, TV Cabo
  • Namibia: DStv, GOtv; StarSat
  • Niger: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat
  • Nigeria: GOtv, DStv, StarTimes, StarSat; Canal Plus
  • Rwanda: DStv, StarTimes, StarSat; GOtv, Canal Plus
  • Senegal: Canal Plus, DStv, Orange; StarSat
  • Sierra Leone: DStv; Canal Plus; StarSat; StarTimes
  • South Africa: DStv, StarSat, GOtv
  • Tanzania: Zuku, DStv, StarTimes, StarSat; Azam TV
  • Togo: Canal Plus, DStv, StarSat
  • Uganda: Zuku, DStv, StarTimes, GOtv, StarSat
  • Zambia: Zuku, DStv, StarTimes, GOtv, StarSat
  • Zimbabwe: DStv, StarSat

News Releases in Similar Topics

