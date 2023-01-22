Africa Pay TV Market Forecasts Report 2023-2028 Featuring Angola Telecom, Azam TV, Canal Plus, DStv, Easy TV, GOtv, Orange, StarSat, StarTimes, TV Cabo, ZAP TV, & Zuku

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Pay TV Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



About 16 million pay TV subscribers will be added in Africa between 2022 and 2028 to take the total to 57 million.

Subscriber numbers will climb by 38% over this period, but pay TV revenues will rise by only 29% - indicating that subscribers will pay less. Pay TV revenues will reach $6.44 billion by 2028, up from $4.99 billion on 2022.

Three groups account for 89% of Africa's pay TV subscribers. Multichoice, through its DStv and GOtv platforms, will continue to lead - with 21 million subscribers expected by 2028. StarTimes/StarSat (19 million) and Canal Plus/Easy TV (11 million) will follow.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "No new major players will start. Instead, these three operators will battle for supremacy - often by cutting prices."

Key Topics Covered:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 72-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 35 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by the major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform. NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet - every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.

