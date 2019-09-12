Africa Shawarma and Kebab QSR Chains Market Report 2019 - Assess Market Size and Per Capita Spend

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shawarma and Kebab QSR Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading shawarma, kebab & doner chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.

Identify the market leaders in the shawarma, kebab & doner fast food sector in Africa .

. Benchmark estimated revenues of shawarma, kebab & doner chain fast food outlets.

Assess the market size and per capita spend on shawarma, kebab & doner in Africa .

. Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.

Analyse the number and distribution of shawarma, kebab & doner chain fast food outlets in Africa.

The author has identified 50 shawarma, kebab & doner chains in Africa .

. The shawarma, kebab & doner sector is ranked as the 12th most valuable fast food sector in Africa .

. 70% of all shawarma, kebab & doner chain outlets in Africa are in North Africa .

are in . 100% of the top ten leading shawarma, kebab & doner chains in Africa are domestic brands.

Who are the market leaders in the shawarma, kebab & doner fast food sector in Africa?

What are the estimated revenues of shawarma, kebab & doner fast food outlets?

What is the market size and per capita spend on shawarma, kebab & doner in Africa ?

? What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?

What is the number and distribution of shawarma, kebab & doner chain fast food outlets in Africa ?

Key Topics Covered:



Africa Overview Leading Chains Key Countries By Market Size Key Countries By Market Attractiveness Shawarma, Kebab & Donner - Regional Comparison Central Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Category Overview Central Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Leading Chains Central Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Key Country Data East Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Category Overview East Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Leading Chains East Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Key Country Data North Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Category Overview North Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Leading Chains North Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Key Country Data Southern Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Category Overview Southern Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Leading Chains Southern Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Key Country Data West Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Category Overview West Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Leading Chains West Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Key Country Data Methodology And Definitions

Companies Mentioned



Anat

Dr Shawarma

01 Shawarma

Planet Kebab

Shawarma & Co

Restaurant Samer

Real Kebab

Chicken Capitol

Chez Hassan

Sooyah Bistro

