Africa Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis Report 2023: Post-and Prepaid Smartphone Offers Including Rental and Usage Charges

Feb 08, 2023, 17:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mobile Africa Tariff Tracker covers mobile pricing in 37 African countries. It surveys pricing from a total of 74 MNOs in 37 countries across Africa and includes 600+ price plans in total - comprising of post and prepaid plans.
This service provides a more detailed in-depth survey of the African mobile market and tracks in detail voice and data mobile services
The African Smartphone Tariff Tracker offers a unique insight into the pricing strategies of more than 74 MNOs in one of the most dynamic markets in the world based on rigorous analysis from the analysts. The key benefits are that you have easy access to a wealth of information in one source and allow you to extract as you like and produce your own tables and charts.
Geographical Coverage - MNOs end of December 2022
- Algeria
- Angola
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burkino Faso
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Congo
- Cote d'Ivoire
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea Bissau
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nigeria
- Rwanda
- South Africa
- Sudan
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Zimbabwe
Service Coverage
Post-and prepaid smartphone offers including rental and usage charges.
Deliverables
- A Database (pricing is shown in local currency, Euro and USD ($) allowing for easy like-for-like comparisons)
- 4 issues
- Customer Support
