Africa Used Truck Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Market is Projected to Surpass $ 4 Billion

Africa used truck market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% to surpass $ 4 billion by 2023

Growing demand for used trucks is backed by the consistently growing prices of new trucks coupled with high demand for used trucks in construction sector and rapidly expanding logistics sector across the region. Furthermore, continuing improvements in road infrastructure across Africa and growing demand from e-commerce sector is likely to fuel the used truck sales across the region during the forecast period.



In addition, with the rising concerns regarding environment, demand for used trucks running on alternate fuel is also anticipated to surge, thereby positively influencing the Africa used truck market during the forecast period.

Africa Used Truck Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of used truck market in Africa:

Used Truck Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Application (Logistics, Construction & Mining), By Tonnage Capacity (Above 16 Tons, 7.5-16 Tons & 3.5-7.5 Tons), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline, & Others), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level

4.3. Challenges/Unmet Needs



5. Africa Used Truck Competition Outlook



6. Africa Used Truck Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application (Logistics, Mining & Construction)

6.2.2. By Tonnage Capacity (3.5-7.5ton, 7.5-16ton & Above 16ton)

6.2.3. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline & Others)

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Application)

6.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Fuel Type)

6.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

6.6. Africa Used Truck Market Regional Analysis

6.6.1. South Africa Used Truck Market Outlook

6.6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.6.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.6.1.2.1. By Application

6.6.1.2.2. By Tonnage Capacity

6.6.1.2.3. By Fuel Type

6.6.1.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Application Type)

6.6.1.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Fuel Type)

6.6.1.5. Pricing Analysis

6.6.1.6. Import Tariff

6.6.2. Egypt Used Truck Market Outlook

6.6.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.6.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.6.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.6.2.2.1. By Application

6.6.2.2.2. By Tonnage Capacity

6.6.2.2.3. By Fuel Type

6.6.2.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Application Type)

6.6.2.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Fuel Type)

6.6.2.5. Pricing Analysis

6.6.2.6. Import Tariff

6.6.3. Nigeria Used Truck Market Outlook

6.6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.6.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.6.3.2.1. By Application

6.6.3.2.2. By Tonnage Capacity

6.6.3.2.3. By Fuel Type

6.6.3.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Application Type)

6.6.3.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Fuel Type)

6.6.3.5. Pricing Analysis

6.6.3.6. Import Tariff

6.6.4. Algeria Used Truck Market Outlook

6.6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.6.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.6.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.6.4.2.1. By Application

6.6.4.2.2. By Tonnage Capacity

6.6.4.2.3. By Fuel Type

6.6.4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Application Type)

6.6.4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Fuel Type)

6.6.4.5. Pricing Analysis

6.6.4.6. Import Tariff

6.6.5. Tanzania Used Truck Market Outlook

6.6.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.6.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.6.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.6.5.2.1. By Application

6.6.5.2.2. By Tonnage Capacity

6.6.5.2.3. By Fuel Type

6.6.5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Application Type)

6.6.5.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Fuel Type)

6.6.5.5. Pricing Analysis

6.6.5.6. Import Tariff

6.6.6. Morocco Used Truck Market Outlook

6.6.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.6.6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.6.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.6.6.2.1. By Application

6.6.6.2.2. By Tonnage Capacity

6.6.6.2.3. By Fuel Type

6.6.6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Application Type)

6.6.6.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Fuel Type)

6.6.6.5. Pricing Analysis

6.6.6.6. Import Tariff

6.6.7. Ethiopia Used Truck Market Outlook

6.6.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.6.7.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.6.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.6.7.2.1. By Application

6.6.7.2.2. By Tonnage Capacity

6.6.7.2.3. By Fuel Type

6.6.7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (Application Type)

6.6.7.4. Market Attractiveness Index (Fuel Type)

6.6.7.5. Pricing Analysis



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Daimler AG

9.2. AB Volvo

9.3. Isuzu Motors Ltd.

9.4. Scania AB

9.5. MAN Truck & Bus

9.6. Hino Motors

9.7. Tata Motors Limited

9.8. Ashok Leyland Limited

9.9. Dongfeng Motor Corporation



10. Strategic Recommendations



