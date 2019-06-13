NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Africa Used Truck Market By Application (Logistics, Construction and Mining), By Tonnage Capacity (Above 16 Ton 7.5-16 Ton and 3.5-7.5 Ton), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline and Others), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024



Africa used truck market was valued at $ 2.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.6% to reach $ 3.1 billion by 2024. Growing demand for used trucks is backed by overinflated price of new trucks and rising demand for used trucks from construction sector and rapidly expanding logistics sector in Africa. Furthermore, factors like continuous improvement in road infrastructure in various African countries and growing demand from e-commerce sector along with government regulation on vehicle import are further likely to fuel used truck sales across the region during forecast period. In addition, with rising concerns regarding environmental pollution, demand for used trucks running on alternate fuel is also anticipated to surge, thereby positively influencing Africa used truck market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years:2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To assess the demand scenario for used truck across Africa.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of used truck market across the region.

• To classify and forecast Africa used truck market on the basis application, fuel type, tonnage capacity and country.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Africa used truck market.

• To identify market trends and development in Africa used truck market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in Africa used truck market.

Some major automotive OEMs invested in Africa used truck market and operating across the region include Scania AB, AB Volvo, Toyota Motor Corporation, MAN SE, Daimler AG, among others. All these companies are well assisted by their key development teams and are supported by their strong network across the region.

In order to perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of used truck dealers and companies currently invested in the market operating in different countries, across Africa.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst was able to include system manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined service offerings, regional network, and regional presence of all major companies across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size for Africa used truck market using a bottom-up technique, wherein the value service data for different vehicle type were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical data of respective companies to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as OICA, World Bank, Company Websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Africa used truck dealers and distributors

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to used trucks

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as used truck importers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, Africa used truck market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Application:

o Logistics

o Construction

o Mining

• Market, by Tonnage Capacity:

o Above 16 Tons

o 7.5-16 Tons

o 3.5-7.5 Tons

• Market, by Fuel Type:

o Diesel

o Gasoline/Petrol

o Others

• Market, by Country:

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Tanzania

o Algeria

o Ethiopia

o Egypt

o Morocco

o Rest of Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Africa used truck market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.



