AfricaCom 2023: IPLOOK to Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience with Customized Mobile Core Solutions

News provided by

IPLOOK Networks

18 Oct, 2023, 00:26 ET

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK Networks, a global vendor specializing in end-to-end mobile core network solutions, pursuing the vision of connecting everywhere and everything, announces its participation in AfricaCom running from 14 to 16 November in Cape Town, South Africa.

Deeply engaged in the telecom industry, IPLOOK has kept developing the global market. Here IPLOOK comes to Africa, one of the major markets, to focus more on enhancing customer experience. IPLOOK will showcase its fully integrated and highly flexible Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Mobile Network Operator (MNO), and Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) solutions. Each exhibited solution can be designed to cater to the needs of customers for specific scenarios, enabling operators to deliver seamless connectivity and reliable customer experience in various application scenarios with customized solutions.

By joining forces with worldwide industry partners present at the event, IPLOOK aims to foster new collaborations and exchange ideas that can drive innovation and maximize the value of telecom technologies for shaping a connected future together.

Don't miss to discuss the future development of the telecom industry with IPLOOK at Africacom 2023 Stand F61, contact us to schedule a meeting now!  

Event Information

AfricaCom: the largest live tech event in Africa
IPLOOK Stand: F61
Date: 14-16 November 2023
Location: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)

About IPLOOK

IPLOOK Networks is a leading vendor of 4G/5G networking solutions, offering a complete line of products for MNO, MVNO, service providers and enterprise private networks to fulfill the growing connectivity needs.

More info: www.iplook.com Follow IPLOOK on LinkedIn @IPLOOK Networks

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037103/IPLOOK_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IPLOOK Networks

Also from this source

Futurecom 2023: Acesso à solução de rede privada convergente de 4G/5G da IPLOOK

Futurecom 2023: Acesso à solução de rede privada convergente de 4G/5G da IPLOOK

HONG KONG, 13 de setembro de 2023 PRNewswire/-- A IPLOOK Networks, fornecedora líder de soluções de serviços de core da rede, tem o prazer de...
Futurecom 2023: Acceso a la solución de Core para red privada convergente 4G/5G de IPLOOK

Futurecom 2023: Acceso a la solución de Core para red privada convergente 4G/5G de IPLOOK

IPLOOK Networks, un proveedor líder de soluciones de core de redes, se complace en anunciar su participación en el Futurecom 2023, el evento...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Carriers and Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.