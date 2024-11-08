AfricaCom 2024: IPLOOK Set to Make a Splash in Cape Town!

HONG KONG, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK, a leading 4G/5G/6G core network expert and solution provider, announces its participation in AfricaCom 2024, which will be held in Cape Town, South Africa. As a frontrunner in delivering customizable mobile 3G/4G/5G/6G core network solutions, IPLOOK is excited to showcase its expertise and build on its already impressive track record of successful projects in the African continent.

At AfricaCom 2024, IPLOOK will be joining the most influential names in the ICT industry, with a focus on expanding its impact in the African market. IPLOOK's MNO solutions, MVNO solutions, and FWA solutions have been specifically designed to cater to the unique challenges faced by businesses in Africa. These solutions offer reliable, high-speed connectivity that is essential for driving growth and promoting socio-economic development.

With its participation in AfricaCom 2024, IPLOOK aims to empower more African businesses with the tools and platforms they need to succeed in the global marketplace. As an established player in the African market, IPLOOK seeks to strengthen its connections with local stakeholders and explore new avenues for collaboration.

IPLOOK invites all AfricaCom 2024 attendees to visit its booth F72, where they can learn more about the company's turnkey solutions and explore how they can benefit their businesses. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with one of the leading names in core network solutions.

Stay tuned for more updates on IPLOOK's participation in AfricaCom 2024, and get ready to experience the future of connectivity in Cape Town!

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428209/IPLOOK_Logo.jpg