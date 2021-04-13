African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida Honors Business And Community Leaders At 2021 Eagle Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida (AACCCF) is honored to announce the winners for the 2021 Eagle Awards. The 17th annual awards ceremony continues its tradition of recognizing the pioneering achievements of local African American leaders, who have positively impacted the community by promoting diversity and inclusion.

The Eagle Awards highlight Central Florida's most successful entrepreneurs, small businesses, corporations and individuals who share the chamber's commitment to the growth and advancement of minority- and women-owned businesses. The Chamber is the leading advocate in the Central Florida area for Black-owned companies in business development, wealth creation and economic empowerment.

2021 Eagle Awards Winners

Legacy Award – Vernice Atkins-Bradley -President/CEO of Votum Construction LLC

– -President/CEO of Votum Construction LLC MLK Humanitarian of The Year Award - Jerry L. Demings – Orange County Mayor

- – Mayor Corporate Recognition Award – JP Morgan Chase

– JP Morgan Chase Small Business Advocate Award – Russell Drake

– Russell Drake Community Advocate of The Year – Richard Black – Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of ONYX Magazine

"For more than 75 years, the Chamber has been committed to helping our members grow their businesses with expert guidance," said Tanisha Nunn Gary, president of the AACCCF. "We are over 500 members strong and our goal is to strengthen strategic relationships with members and those in the community so that everyone benefits."

The winners were officially announced during a special virtual ceremony filmed at the DAVE School, an award-winning educational institute for digital animation and visual effects.

Hosted by Emmy award-winning WESH News Anchor Stewart Moore, the March 25th event was live-streamed on the Chamber's website and Facebook, due to the risk of COVID-19.

The 2021 event was unique in that it celebrated small business owners and entrepreneurs who survived the challenges of the pandemic by adjusting their businesses models to remain open. During the past year, the Chamber gave out several financial grants to members affected by COVID-19. Despite the tough economic year, AACCCF has seen a 25 percent increase in membership. Members of the Chamber nominated 75 local individuals and businesses for the five coveted awards.

About the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida is a membership organization serving public, private, and not-for-profit businesses and organizations in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. For over seven decades, the Chamber has served its members as an advocate and resource. Established in 1945, the Chamber is a members-only network devoted to cultivating a thriving business environment for small businesses including advocacy, an engaged public awareness for minority firms, and education for both members and the Central Florida community.

