African American Entrepreneur and Talent Agent LyNea "LB" Bell Announces Launch of New Search Engine - GOTCONN

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After twelve months in development, African American entrepreneur LyNea "LB" Bell announces the launch of GOTCONN.com a privacy-based search engine. In celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, Bell, hosted a private virtual unveiling of the search engine on the popular and fast-growing App "Clubhouse." Guests were invited to test GOTCONN and were wowed by its speed, accuracy and functionality. The search engine also received high approval ratings amongst users during the beta testing phases.

"I am so excited to be a part of the solution. The internet can be very intrusive, and at times violating to a degree. This search engine was created as an alternative for those looking to take back their privacy," says Bell.

Over the course of twelve months, Bell worked with Lead Engineer Jason Cook, and Engineering Professor Roderick Crowder to develop a search engine that could generate accurate and relevant search results with record timing, while dually protecting the user's privacy. The team was able to successfully accomplish the desired results without the aid of knowledge about any personal identifying information, including previous searches, browsing history, IP addresses or tracking cookies, that could affect which search results are returned to the user.

One of GOTCONN'S greatest offerings is the ability for users to "search without becoming tailgated by uninvited and unwanted solicitation." Users can search the internet without their personal identifying information being logged, tracked, retained or sold. This literally puts a stop to unwanted and annoying advertisers following your every move. GOTCONN, offers exceptional search results without ever compromising the user's privacy.

CEO & Founder of Bell Hall Talent & Literary Agency, LyNea "LB" Bell continues to impact the industry with innovative solutions and creative ideas. With more than 15 years of experience as a Theatrical & Literary Agent, and Product Endorsement Specialist, fueled by her resilient entrepreneurial spirt, in 2016, LB founded the Bell Hall Talent & Literary Agency in Encino, CA. The agency quickly made its independent footprint in Hollywood, representing many industry notables in the areas of film, tv, theatrical, comedy, commercials, voice-overs, print and literary.

