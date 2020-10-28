African American Teenager Builds Non-Profit Organization to Teach the Arts to Kenyan Orphans

BEAR, Del., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the age of 14, Sophia Andrews took trip to Nairobi, Kenya, as a part of a Church Group, to work with abandoned children. "It was amazing how the door to take this trip was opened to me for I was already using money I received from babysitting and other odd jobs to sponsor a child by the same of Ester," proclaims Andrews. Little did she know at that time that taking the trip to Kenya would be the foundation of creating an organization, that has become a part of her life's mission. "When I visited Kenya and spent time with the youth, found out that many of them came to the children's homes after being discarded in landfills, I realize I had to do something! Even though I am a teenager, I can make an effort to make a difference in the lives of these precious young people," states Andrews. This revelation birthed in Sophia's heart the need to start a non-profit organization to assist abandoned youth in Kenya by the name of Ngoma Kenya. Ngoma in Swahili means "Dance."

Sophia Takes High School Graduation Pics With Orphans Orphans Hugging Sophia During One Of Her Recent Trips

Sophia, now a Freshman at American University, majoring in International Studies, has been to Kenya multiple times helping the children increase their self-esteem and life potential via the arts. "A few years ago, at the age of 16, I spent the entire summer in Kenya as a special education teacher assisting the school at Happy Life Children's Home. I was able to educate a select group of children, as well as work the vision of Ngoma Kenya with multiple youth groups. Teenagers can make a difference and it is my hope that the work I am doing, will inspire other teens to use their lives in a productive way."

Ngoma Kenya now has a board of industry professionals from all over the USA, as well as a Youth Advisory Committee comprised of teens who are committed to using their talents to impact the world in a positive way. "One of my hopes with creating this committee is to make this a youth driven initiative where youth who want to make a difference can brainstorm on the best ways to support our work in Kenya and possibly beyond. I am now a Global Scholar at American University as well as an Ashoka Young Changemaker. We want to leverage these accomplishments to empower other youth to make a difference. We are well positioned to do great work in the lives of the over 350,000 abandoned youth in Kenya. It is truly my life's mission and I have a great team in place to help."

"We love the work we are doing, and hope it inspire other youth to care about orphaned and abandoned children in Africa. Youth can make a difference, if they can focus on using their lives to do so!"

