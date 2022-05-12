African Arts Academy Hosts Modern Ethnic Fashion Show in San Francisco communities

This is a Fundraiser Cultivating San Francisco communities through African arts and dance to establish an after school programs for the youth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MODEFA is a haute couture catwalk show presented by the African Arts Academy that combines arts and cutting-edge fashion designs with ethnic influences. This year's cultural diversity celebration coincides with International Ethnic Day and features COLLEEN QUEN, one of San Francisco's most renowned fashion designers, as well as Zambian up-and-coming talent PAULINE GIBSON and Côte d'Ivoire's International World Champion Award-Winning Hair Designer ZAMBLE LOU EUGENIE.

The evening will consist of a silent auction and a fireside discussion on how ART HEALS AND SAVE LIVES, featuring guest speakers COURTNEY ELLINGTONG and DANA CHEATUM. Live entertainment to showcase Ivory Coast traditional mask dance ZAOULI performed by Executive Director and award-winning musician Fely Tchaco supported by Master Drummers and Musicians Eric Bli Bi, Atito Gohi, Malli Tagba, Emmanuel Djo Bi, and Irie Simon Djobi. The San Francisco Bayview Feline Finesse Dance Company is the special guest act.

In 2013, Fely Tchaco created and launched the first fundraising event MODEFA at MOAD (Museum of the African Diaspora) with the goal of bringing the African Arts Academy's activities to a larger portion of the San Francisco community. The AAA wants to share African arts with San Franciscans and is working on an after-school program to keep kids off the streets and reduce gun violence. Children and families in African American communities, as well as the African diaspora, will benefit the most.

"It is vital to me to share the beauty of Africa with our community, Art's healing abilities saved my life," said MODEFA Executive Producer and African Arts Academy founder Fely Tchaco, who will reveal her untold childhood story and the reason she founded the institution for the first time. "African art and dance have influenced so much of the world, but there are many misconceptions about the contributions of African art to the world." The objective of the African Arts Academy is to establish a state-of-the-art institution that specializes in the study of African and African diaspora arts and crafts in order to preserve African cultural heritage via modern technologies for future generations, where innovation and tradition coexist. To attend MODEFA or make a donation to the African Arts Academy, please visit the website.

