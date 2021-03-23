African Connected Consumer Report 2020: 4G Users in Africa Spend More on Mobile Services Than 3G Users; They Are Also More Satisfied With Network Speeds and the Value of Their Subscription

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "African Connected Consumer Survey 2020: 5G, Data Consumption and Monetisation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on aspects that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Africa. In particular, it focuses on data consumption and monetisation, and the impact of 5G on customer satisfaction metrics. The survey was conducted in association with On Device Research.

The report provides:

An assessment of the adoption of 4G and 5G and the impact on mobile users' spend and customer satisfaction metrics;

Insight into subscribers' awareness of 5G and their interest in 5G use cases;

An analysis of mobile data usage patterns among respondents and how they are affected by data pricing.

The Adoption of 4G and the Interest in 5G Have Both Increased in Africa Since 2019; Respondents Would Consider Paying Extra for 5G to Improve Their Experience

The self-reported adoption of 4G among mobile data users in Africa ranges from 66% in Nigeria to 79% in Egypt. The penetration of 4G in Africa (excluding Egypt) increased by 25 percentage points (pp) between 2019 and 2020 thanks to 4G coverage improvements and the increasing affordability of handsets and data plans.

Vodacom and MTN launched mobile 5G in South Africa in May and July 2020, respectively. The relatively high percentage of users that reported using 5G during our survey can be attributed to the sample composition, which is skewed towards high-value customers. 1 Safaricom, Glo and MTN (in Nigeria) and Telkom (South Africa) are preparing their infrastructure for 5G and plan to launch the service in 2021.

83% of all respondents are either familiar with 5G or have heard about it but do not know what it is (up from 66% in 2019, excluding Egypt). 35% are willing to pay extra for new 5G services. This high level of interest in 5G may be due to the strong bias in the panel towards high-value, tech-savvy users.

Respondents are most interested in using 5G for superfast downloads, UHD video and as a fixed broadband (FBB) substitute. This highlights consumers' desire for faster speeds. Operators should therefore continue to invest in their existing 4G network infrastructure and should lobby the regulators for additional spectrum to improve performance.

Survey Data Coverage

The research was conducted between August and September 2020. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 1,000 respondents per country, and 4,000 respondents in the region.

Geographical Coverage

Egypt

Kenya

Nigeria

South Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What are the mobile data usage patterns among respondents, and how does data pricing affect these patterns?

What impact do 4G and 5G have on mobile users' spending and customer satisfaction metrics?

What is the level of awareness of 5G technology among respondents, and to what extent are customers willing for pay for new 5G use cases?

Who Should Read This Report?

Operator-based strategy executives and marketing managers who are interested in understanding data usage and spending trends, the level of awareness and adoption of 5G and how it impacts customer satisfaction metrics

Market intelligence and research executives in service providers that are responsible for understanding end-user trends and supporting business units in identifying and addressing new opportunities

Companies Mentioned

Glo

MTN

Safaricom

Telkom

Vodacom

