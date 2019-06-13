African Development Funding Group Announces Partnership With Apollo Currency

JOHANNESBURG, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ADF Group announces its partnership with Apollo Currency.

The ADF, with its mandate of facilitating funding and solutions for the fulfillment of Africa continuously, investigates emerging technologies that will enable its vision to create wealth within Africa.

ADF Group

It is for this reason that the ADF has identified Apollo Currency Africa as the only and obvious choice with regard to cryptocurrency and its application in an African perspective, to form a partnership and integrate into the ADF's involvement in the African continent.

Because of Apollo's independent blockchain and endless features, the ADF is endorsing its use and adoption to all of the fifty-four (54) African countries it has relationships with.

Regional Offices - South Africa

43 Wierda Road West, Wierda Valley

Sandton, Gauteng

Johannesburg

South Africa

Tel: +27 11 784 0002

info@adfgroupltd.za

https://www.adfgroupltd.com

