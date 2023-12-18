African Dream Foods Celebrates the Non-GMO Project Verification for Hot Sauces and Seasonings

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- African Dream Foods, a leading provider of authentic African hot sauces and seasonings, is proud to announce that its entire line of eight sauces, three spicy salts and one smoky seasoning has received the Non-GMO Project verification. This important milestone proves that African Dream Foods' products meet the most rigorous, third-party standards for GMO avoidance, underscoring the company's commitment to using non-genetically modified ingredients in its hot sauces and seasonings.

Kimberly Aukett, Head of Sales at African Dream Foods, shares her excitement about this achievement: "We believe in the power of natural ingredients to enhance the flavors of our products. The Non-GMO Project verification highlights African Dream Foods' unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality products that our customers can trust, while promoting wildlife conservation initiatives and distinct authentic flavors of Africa."

As consumer demand for clean, transparent food choices grows, African Dream Foods aligns with these values, offering products that not only delight the taste buds but also resonate with health-conscious and environmentally conscious customers. With the Non-GMO Project verification, the company aims to empower consumers to make informed choices about the foods they bring into their homes.

In addition to being Non-GMO Project verified, African Dream Foods continues to prioritize sustainability in its sourcing and production processes. The company supports local farmers and communities, ensuring that its ingredients are ethically and responsibly sourced from small-scale, fair trade farms in South Africa.

For more information about African Dream Foods and its Non-GMO Project verified hot sauces and seasonings, please visit africandreamfoods.com or email the company at [email protected].

OFFICIAL AFRICAN DREAM FOODS WEBSITE AND STORE

AMAZON | WALMART

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

DOWNLOAD/VIEW MEDIA KIT (PDF)

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a nonprofit organization offering rigorous product verification and trustworthy education that empowers people to care for themselves, the planet, and future generations. The Non-GMO Project is the market leader for GMO avoidance, working to preserve and build the non-GMO food supply. The Butterfly seal is one of the most trusted clean food labels on shelves today, and represents North America's most rigorous third-party verification for non-GMO food and personal products.

About African Dream Foods

African Dream Foods is a purpose-driven food brand of sauces and spices that bring the authentic tastes of natural, wholesome foods from Africa to the world. Founder David Schmunk created the product line to bring awareness to and benefit conservation efforts throughout the region. The brand works with the farmers, business owners and producers to create not only a delicious product line but a brand whose partial proceeds directly help top wildlife conservation groups that make a difference. Purchase products online directly from Amazon or AfricanDreamFoods.com

Media Contact:

Natasha Jebens

[email protected]

+1(323)400-5075

SOURCE African Dream Foods