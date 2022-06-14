African Dream Foods Continues to Push Their Line of Sauces, Salts and Seasonings into National Zoos

The African-made and US-based company that gives back to wildlife continues to grow into the zoo gift shop retail space. Products are now available in select popular zoos around the country including the LA Zoo, Houston Zoo, and more.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- African Dream Foods (ADF) has expanded into 30 zoo gift shops over the past year, confirming the popularity of their product line of sauces, salts and seasonings in the zoo gift shop niche. Each sale at the zoo helps directly support African wildlife, while introducing the tastes of Africa to a US audience. Throughout 2022, ADF has also expanded into dozens of other retailers and hot sauce specialty stores around the country.

African Dream Foods display at the Columbus Zoo Gift Shop

African Dream Foods is now carried at 30 zoos around the US, some of which are below and additional retailers can be found at www.africandreamfoods.com/find-us

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo - Gulf Shores, AL

LA Zoo - Los Angeles, CA

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens - Palm Desert, CA

Sacramento Zoo - Sacramento, CA

San Francisco Zoo - San Francisco, CA

Pueblo Zoo - Pueblo, CO

Saint Louis Zoo - St. Louis, MO

The Cincinnati Zoo - Gift Shop - Cincinnati, OH

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium - Powell, OH

The Wilds - Cumberland, OH

Oklahoma Zoo - Oklahoma City, OK

Tulsa Zoo - Tulsa, OK

Pittsburgh Zoo - Pittsburgh, PA

Riverbanks Zoo - Columbia, SC

Nashville Zoo - Nashville, TN

Houston Zoo - Houston, TX

Emily May, Retail Operations Manager, Columbus Zoo Family of Parks, commented: "I knew I wanted to sell African Dream Foods in our gift shops at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and the Wilds Conservation Park when they were introduced as a new ZAG (Zoo, Aquarium & Garden Buyers Group) Sponsor. I knew I could trust that the product and customer service would be quality. After reviewing the line of sauces and their conservation efforts, I was confident African Dream Foods would be a great addition to our shops."

African Dream Foods' exciting brand of sauces, salts and spices are inspired by the culture and flavors of Africa. With company operations in Southern California, all products are produced in South Africa using all-natural ingredients. Partial proceeds from all sales contribute to conservation efforts that protect Africa's wildlife. African Dream Foods conservation partners include Wild Shots Outreach and Paws Trails.

African Dream Foods offers 8 sauces, 3 spicy salts and a smoky seasoning. Their sauce flavors include a Bird's Eye Chilli, Ghost Peri-Peri, Habanasco - Fermented Habanero, Sweet Dream Sauce, Southern Braai BBQ, Jalanasco - Fermented Jalapeno, Lemon & Garlic Peri-Peri and African Ghost Pepper. Salt and seasoning offerings are sold in grinders and include a Habanero, Ghost Pepper or Smoked Chipotle Salt and their unique Safari Smoke Seasoning.

Purchase products from African Dream Foods today on Amazon, Walmart their official web store or in select retail locations including the above mentioned zoos.

About African Dream Foods:

African Dream Foods is a purpose-driven food brand of sauces and spices that bring the amazing tastes of natural, wholesome foods from Africa to the world. Founder David Schmunk created the product line to bring awareness to and benefit conservation efforts throughout the region. The brand works with the farmers, business owners and producers to create not only a delicious product line but a brand whose partial proceeds directly help top wildlife conservation groups that make a difference. Purchase products online directly from African Dream Foods or via Amazon and Walmart.

