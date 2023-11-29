African Dream Foods' Ghost Pepper Salt Clinches First Place at the Scovie Awards, Emerges as Bestseller on Amazon

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- African Dream Foods, a leading innovator in bringing African flavors to the USA, is proud to announce the success of its all-natural Ghost Pepper Salt, which has secured the prestigious first-place position at the esteemed Scovie Awards. This achievement highlights African Dream Foods' commitment to delivering exceptional quality and flavor to spice enthusiasts nationwide.

African Dream Foods Ghost Pepper Salt - Scovie Awards 2024 Winner

The Scovie Awards, widely recognized as the benchmark for excellence in the spicy foods industry, has awarded African Dream Foods' Ghost Pepper Salt the top honor in the Hot and Spicy Table Seasoning Category. This accolade is a testament to the brand's dedication to crafting unique and unforgettable flavor experiences that captivate the taste buds.

Adding to this triumph, African Dream Foods is delighted to share that the Ghost Pepper Salt has also achieved the status of a bestseller on Amazon. This remarkable feat highlights the widespread appeal of African Dream Foods' products, as discerning consumers seek out exceptional taste and quality.

"We're thrilled to win at the Scovie Awards for our Ghost Pepper Salt. After our BBQ Sauce, Southern Braai's success last year, we're on a roll! Winning this award isn't just an honor; it's a chance to invite more folks to experience the bold, fiery kick of our spicy salt because once they do, they can never go back to regular table salt" said David Schmunk, Founder, African Dream Foods.

With the spicy salts market on the rise, African Dream Foods has emerged as a front runner in their category. The all-natural, authentically African Ghost Pepper Salt, with its perfect balance of heat and flavor, has captured the palates of spice enthusiasts and food connoisseurs alike.

African Dream Foods invites all flavor and food lovers to explore the award-winning Ghost Pepper Salt, available for purchase on the brand's official website and leading retailers, including Amazon.

For more information about African Dream Foods and its range of premium flavored salts, please visit https://africandreamfoods.com/collections/salts-seasonings

About African Dream Foods:

Launched in 2021, African Dream Foods is a purpose-driven specialty food brand that is bringing authentic African flavor to the world through our African Hot Sauces and Seasonings. More importantly, we're a dedicated, multi-national team of hot sauce lovers, and wildlife enthusiasts who are passionate about great taste and wildlife conservation. A mutual love for African flavors and animals brought us together and we are committed to providing, not only a product that tastes amazing but also one that can be bought with a clear conscience. To learn more, visit www.africandreamfoods.com , sign up for African Dream Foods news emails HERE , or follow us on Instagram (@african.dream.foods, #sendhotsauce #africandreamfoods).

Media Contact:

Natasha Jebens

369322@email4pr.com

+1(323)400-5075

SOURCE African Dream Foods