African Dream Foods Wins 2021 Southern Africa Regional Exporter Awards as Buyer Of The Year

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- African Dream Foods (ADF) announces that they have won the coveted Southern African Regional Exporter Award as Buyer Of The Year. The ceremony was held this week in South Africa and celebrates the best exporters of fine foods from the region, and has recognized African Dream Foods as a quality partner that upholds their core values and mission. ADF and all nominees actively engaged with partners in the region to create sustainability, growth, best practices in exporting and trade within Southern Africa.

Touted by SAREA as "Celebrating the Export Excellence of Southern African Brands", the event was held in partnership with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation and supported by the USAID Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub. Categories included Exporter, Buyer, Trade promotion service and Capital Provider of the Year. All ADF sauces, salts and seasonings are sourced and manufactured in South Africa and exported to their corporate warehouse in Southern California.

David Schmunk, Founder and Managing Director of African Dream Foods, commented: "It has been a blast getting to share these flavors with American consumers and to hear their reactions. We are grateful for this recognition and we hope it will bring more attention and create even more demand for African products in the US and the world. A big thank you to our South African manufacturing partner Fynbos Fine Foods and all of the incredible collaborators, Kickstarter backers, wildlife photographers and team members who have made this dream into a reality. In these challenging times, it is impossible to do it alone, it takes collaboration to take us forward and we are so lucky to have the support that we have."

Rozelle Abramson, owner of Fynbos Fine Foods, commented: "We are so incredibly grateful to African Dream Foods for their continuous support of our company and are proud to supply them with quality natural products. This cooperation allows us to continue upholding our fair trade principles, ensuring that our staff all receive skill development training, support of their children's education, and overall community upliftment. It is also an honor to be a part of the African Dream Foods mission to bring these flavors to the US while supporting African wildlife conservation."

African Dream Foods offers an exciting new brand of sauces, salts and spices inspired by the culture and flavors of Africa. All products use all-natural ingredients sourced from small farms with partial proceeds from all sales contributing to conservation efforts that protect Africa's wildlife. ADF conservation partners include Wild Shots Outreach and Paws Trails. ADF offers 8 popular sauces, 3 spicy salts and a smoky seasoning which are available in a variety of sizes and travel/gift packs. Purchase products from African Dream Foods today on Amazon , Walmart.com their official web store or in select retail locations .

African Dream Foods is a purpose-driven food brand of sauces and spices that bring the amazing tastes of natural, wholesome foods from Africa to the world. The brand works with the farmers, business owners and producers to create not only a delicious product line but a brand whose partial proceeds directly help top wildlife conservation groups that make a difference. Purchase online at African Dream Foods or via Amazon and Walmart .

