African Dream Foods Wins 2023 Scovie Award for Best Barbecue Sauce

The African-made, US-based company that gives back to wildlife announces that their Southern Braai - Fermented Vintage BBQ Sauce won 1st Place in the Barbecue Sauce - World Beat category as part of the Scovie Awards.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- African Dream Foods (ADF) is proud to announce that their Southern Braai - Fermented Vintage BBQ Sauce has come in first place for the Best Barbecue Sauce in the World Beat category at the annual Scovie Awards up against entries from 37 states in the U.S. and 12 countries, including England, Hungary, Germany, Canada, and Australia.

Award Winning ADF's Southern Braai - Fermented Vintage BBQ Sauce African Dream Food's Southern Braai - Fermented Vintage BBQ Sauce won the prestigious 2023 Scovie Award in the Barbecue Sauce - World Beat category

The Scovie Awards (previously "The Fiery Foods Challenge") have been held since 1996. To win this competitive award, ADF's Southern Braai Sauce was blind taste-tested against competing sauces by over 80 culinary expert judges, who sampled products in coded cups and rated them according to eye appeal, aroma, flavor, and heat scale.

David Schmunk, Founder and Managing Director of African Dream Foods, commented: "We are so proud to be representing authentic African flavors in the US, and are excited to share our awesome Southern Braai Sauce with anyone who wants something unique for their next BBQ!"

ADF's' Southern Braai - Fermented Vintage BBQ Sauce has a slight tang of fermented red pepper, which leaves a mild zing on the palate. This sauce has notes of sweetness, umami-ness, saltiness, and warm spices.

All ADF products are inspired by the flavors of Africa and use all-natural ingredients sourced from small farms with partial proceeds from all sales contributing to conservation efforts that protect Africa's wildlife. ADF offers 8 popular sauces, 3 spicy salts and a smoky seasoning which are available in a variety of sizes and travel/gift packs. Purchase products from ADF today on Amazon , Walmart.com their official web store or in select retail locations .

OFFICIAL AFRICAN DREAM FOODS WEBSITE AND STORE

INSTAGRAM

DOWNLOAD/VIEW MEDIA KIT (PDF)

SCOVIE AWARD-WINNING PRODUCT: SOUTHERN BRAAI BBQ SAUCE

About African Dream Foods:

African Dream Foods is a purpose-driven food brand of sauces and spices that bring the amazing tastes of natural, wholesome foods from Africa to the world. The brand works with the farmers, business owners and producers to create not only a delicious product line but a brand whose partial proceeds directly help top wildlife conservation groups that make a difference. Purchase online at African Dream Foods or via Amazon and Walmart .

About the Scovie Awards

The Scovie Awards are held annually since 1996 by Emily DeWitt-Cisneros of Sunbelt Shows, Inc., producer of the National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show. They evolved from the National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show when the contest was called "The Fiery Foods Challenge." Later the decision was made to separate the show and the awards, which were renamed "The Scovie Awards" to honor the memory of Wilbur Scoville, the scientist who invented the Scoville Organoleptic Test in 1912 to determine the heat scale of chili peppers.

Media Contact:

Natasha Jebens

[email protected]com

+1(323) 400-5075

SOURCE African Dream Foods