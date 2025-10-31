African Fashion Foundation launches Its 2025 African Fashion Futures Incubator to accelerate the future of Africa's Creative Economy

ACCRA, Ghana, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The African Fashion Foundation (AFF) has officially launched the second cohort of its African Fashion Futures Incubator (AFFI-II'25), an initiative designed to accelerate the growth of Africa's creative economy by equipping emerging and established designers with the resources to scale sustainable enterprises.

Roberta Annan, Founder of the African Fashion Foundation Fifteen designers. Infinite creativity. Meet the new faces of AFFI Cohort II. Empowering the Next Generations: AFF Launches African Fashion Futures Incubator II

Guided by AFF's mission to nurture Africa's creative ecosystem, AFFI-II'25 provides financial, advisory, marketing, and logistical support, while fostering cultural exchange, peer learning, and business development. Designers in the programme will showcase their collections at international platforms including ASOHOM and The Industry Retreat in October, LA Fashion Week, Ivory Coast in December, and London Fashion Week in February 2026 in partnership with Medusa Fashion House.

The incubator is delivered through the Impact Fund for African Creatives (IFFAC), supported by Annan Capital Partners (ACP), and benefits from strategic partnerships such as the Digital Fashion Academy (DFA), which offers digital and e-commerce education tailored to the fashion and luxury sector.

This year's cohort features 15 designers from across Africa, including:

African Yuva (Kenya)

Afrowema (Kenya)

Bloombyedzi (Ghana)

Complex Department (Ghana)

February by Serwaa (Ghana)

Izubaa (Rwanda)

Izulu (Kenya)

Kezem (Rwanda)

Kondo (Togo)

Lines by Chaab (Nigeria)

Maison Inkindi (Rwanda)

Matheo (Rwanda)

Native1018 (Rwanda)

Quinstree (Sierra Leone)

Victoria Grace (Benin).

Roberta Annan , Founder of AFF, emphasized that the incubator is "shaping resilient enterprises that can drive long-term value for Africa's creative economy," positioning AFF as a convener of ecosystem players and a promoter of collaboration between African and global stakeholders.

"Through education and digital innovation, our partnership with AFFI empowers young entrepreneurs to shape Africa's fashion future and connect with global best practices." Enrico

Fantaguzzi, CEO and Founder of the Digital Fashion Academy.

"Our partnership with the African Fashion Foundation at London Fashion Week 2026 celebrates diversity and creativity, showcasing African talent on a global stage where heritage meets innovation." Sonal Jindal, Founder, Medusa Fashion House.

"It has been my pleasure to photograph the amazingly creative group of designers that AFF supports from across Africa. Their diverse and innovative designs are a testament to the creativity that Africa brings to the global fashion industry." Robert Owen-Jones.

"The African Fashion Foundation is creating powerful platforms that showcase Africa's rich creative traditions to the world, fostering collaboration across the arts and advancing the continent's creative ecosystem." Malaika Uwamahoro

"African fashion is a vehicle for sustainability and impact, creating jobs, protecting the environment, and shaping a global industry rooted in responsibility and culture. At the UN Global Compact Network Ghana, we believe advancing sustainability in African fashion means advancing jobs, protecting our environment, and shaping a globalindustry that reflects our values." Tolu Kweku Lacroix- Executive Director, UN Global Compact

Launched at the #ACEL2025 forum in Kigali, AFFI-II'25 reflects AFF's role in spotlighting African talent while advancing collaboration, investment, and cultural dialogue within the continent's broader creative economy.

Learn more: africanfashionfoundation.org

Find out more: https://africanfashionfoundation.org/

[email protected]

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810344/AFF_Roberta_Annan.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810345/AFF_Fifteen_designers.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810442/African_Fashion_AFF.jpg

SOURCE African Fashion Foundation (AFF)