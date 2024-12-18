African Food Security (AFS) supports "One Million Women in Trade"

LAGOS, Nigeria, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- African Food Security strongly believes in the power of female entrepreneurship and the power of trade, and supported this dynamic event held in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Dubbed "Connecting One Million Women in Trade (CWT) beneficiaries of the initiative from Africa, the Caribbean and the Americas, will shift from the existing framework of acting in silence and have the option to engage in top-tier business management training programs, connect with potential partners and access funding opportunities to grow their businesses under the program.

Through CWT, the members focus on scaling businesses, identifying sources of capital for women entrepreneurs, preparing women entrepreneurs in trade for growth and developing a feeder pipeline to advance these businesses to the next level.

The UN Sustainable Development Goals #5 notes that political, economic and social equality for women will benefit all the world's citizens. CWT is a private sector innovative initiative designed to empower and catalyse women entrepreneurs across emerging economies. The group's strategy targets a minimum of 100 business associations and cooperatives throughout Africa, the Americas and the Caribbean. Collectively these efforts will encompass representatives from 102 countries. AFS is proud to be associated with this organization.

About AFS

African Food Security (AFS) is an agricultural development company, emerging from Cameroon, dedicated to becoming a global leader in Food Security, to feed the Africa region and world in a technologically advanced, sustainable fashion, whilst generating private sector returns. AFS is incorporated in the United States. The premise of the company is for the integration of a private sector focus, coupled to serve social development goals.

The priorities of AFS are firstly for Cameroon, and then the Democratic Republic of Congo, to become self-sufficient in Maize production, lowering cost, utilizing the country's own natural resources, to feed the population and enhance cattle health thereby nurturing the beef and dairy industries. The economic model includes profit sharing and production sharing and skills transfer. AFS is additionally focused on higher value crops where the region's conditions can play a globally leading role in yields, such as Cocoa, Sorghum, Cassava and Sesame. After primary farming production, AFS will engage in agri-businesses and food processing to create jobs and value for the company. For global geopolitical stability, economic growth and development reasons and the reach of AFS encompassing an area that will incorporate the world's next 2 billion people, the company believes its precision agriculture, climate smart, community activated approach and revenue optimization model as an optimal food security paradigm for the coming century.

