African Leadership Magazine Announces Its 2020 Top 100 Most Influential African American Leaders

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.K.-based African Leadership Magazine, a global leader in the African achievement and excellence niche, has announced its top 100 most influential African American Leaders 2020.

Founder & Executive Chairman, African Leadership Magazine

Former U.S. President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, Ben Carson, and Condoleezza Rice are among a group of leaders who bagged the ICON award. 2015 ALM honoree Congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.) received a posthumous award in the 2020 edition. Celebrities Tyler Perry, Lebron James, and Steve Harvey made the list, which also included Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, and rising star Judge Carlos Moore. The full list can be found here.

The 2020 honorees shall be celebrated during the virtual International Forum on African Leadership (IFAL) on Dec. 4, 2020. The honorees shall also be featured in the December 2020 edition of the glossy full-coloured African Leadership Magazine (ALM), which shall be unveiled during the virtual forum with the theme "Rethinking Global Partnerships and Africa's Economic Resurgence."

ALM founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Ken Giami said, "We are pleased to recognize these outstanding global citizens and torchbearers for the global African community for their leadership and service to humanity, not only in the U.S. but also around the world. They are bridge-builders and trailblazers in almost every sphere of our human existence. Motherland Africa is proud of their contributions and we see in them what is possible for our collective future as Africans everywhere.''

The honorees this year were selected by the editorial team of the magazine based on their accomplishments spanning certain sectors such as business, law, sports, media and entertainment, academia, science and technology, government, and civil rights. The awards presentation ceremony is expected to have in attendance His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi as keynote speaker and other senior government and business leaders from across Africa and beyond.

Registration for participation at the virtual presentation ceremony is open to all the top 100 honorees, their friends, and family; and registration options can be found at the link here.

ABOUT AFRICAN LEADERSHIP MAGAZINE:

The African Leadership Magazine is published by African Leadership (UK) Limited, a company registered in the United Kingdom (Company No. 07435198) since November 2010. The magazine focuses on bringing the best of Africa and its achievements, as well as notable contributions by people of African descent to global audiences, telling the African story from an African perspective while evolving solutions to peculiar challenges being faced by the continent today.

Since its maiden edition in August 2008, African Leadership Magazine has grown to become a leading pan-African flagship leadership-focused publication read by over 1.2 million targeted international investors, business executives, government policymakers, and multilateral agencies across Africa and the globe.

CONTACT

Sasha Caton

Phone +44 23 9265 8276

[email protected]

Related Images

ken-giami.jpg

Ken Giami

Founder & Executive Chairman, African Leadership Magazine

SOURCE African Leadership Magazine