African Pride Dubs October 15 as 'HBCU Plan to the Polls Day'

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- African Pride, leading hair care product manufacturer with more than 30 years' experience creating quality and affordable products, is excited to unveil today its first national holiday, formally dubbing Thursday, October 15, 2020 as "HBCU Plan to the Polls Day."

In partnership with And Still I Vote, a national call to action spearheaded by The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the new national holiday aims to encourage HBCU students and alumni across the country to make a plan for how they will vote during this election season, as well as share their pledge to vote with their followers and communities.

Stemming from African Prides' larger #TakePrideAndVote campaign, which encourages people from across the country to join the voting rights movement and impact real change, the organizations will be tapping HBCU alumni, school administrators, current students, community leaders, and radio hosts to get involved and promote voter education through mailers, radio giveaways, swag kits, action based flyers and an online pledge forum.

"In today's climate, it's about ensuring our voices are heard through voting," said Alexia Amerson, Senior Brand Manager at Godrej North America. "Together with And Still I Vote, African Pride is committed to empowering our communities to take action and impact change by increasing voter registration and elevating voices. Through our efforts together, we will be one step closer to ensuring every eligible voter, votes, because when we all vote, we all do better."

Leading up to Election Day this November 3, 2020, the brand is committed to changing the culture around voting, and helping bring even more people into the voting process. African Pride will engage in key areas with concentrated populations of historically underrepresented voters, namely, young people and people of color, to have an impact in voter and volunteer engagement. The partnership will spread awareness and increase education on registration status, making a plan to vote in person or by mail, and knowing your community's polling place for this election. Focus cities will include Dallas, Baltimore, Chicago, Jacksonville, Houston, New York boroughs, Memphis and Atlanta.

"Together with African Pride and our And Still I Vote campaign, we will work tirelessly to stop the efforts to silence our voices, and empower our communities to act," said Leigh Chapman, Voting Rights Program Director at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. "It's up to us to create a democracy where every eligible voter can cast a ballot and have it counted, and we couldn't be more excited to have a partner like African Pride helping to lead the charge."

For more information on African Pride's "HBCU Plan To The Polls Day" nation holiday, partnership with And Still I Vote, #TakePrideAndVote campaign, and the African Pride brand or products visit AfricanPrideHair.com and follow #TakePrideAndVote and @MyAfricanPride on Instagram and Twitter and @MyAfricanPrideHair on Facebook.

About African Pride

For 30 years, African Pride has addressed the haircare needs of all hair types and textures whether natural or relaxed with brands like Black Castor Miracle, Moisture Miracle, Shea Miracle, Olive Miracle and Dream Kids. We believe in the unspoken power of a great hair day. The boost of energy that's given when your beauty and confidence is intertwined should be accessible to all women. That's why we created African Pride products with premium, natural ingredients at an affordable price to ensure that you're less stressed about your hair and more focused on stepping into your best self. For more information about the brand, visit AfricanPrideHair.com, and tell us your hair story by engaging with us on social and using the hashtag #MyAfricanPride.

About The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights is a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 220 national organizations to promote and protect the rights of all persons in the United States. The Leadership Conference works toward an America as good as its ideals. The coalition's And Still I Vote effort is call to action to stop efforts to silence voices and empower our communities to act, because unless we act now, millions of Americans will be denied the right to vote this year. For more information on The Leadership Conference and its member organizations, visit www.civilrights.org.

SOURCE African Pride