African Pride Unveils "The Coils Been Coiling" Campaign

Rooted in African Pride's decades-long heritage, The Coils Been Coiling pays homage to the OGs of haircare—the aunties, hairstylists, matriarchs, and cultural tastemakers who laid the foundation of Black beauty culture. Through intimate storytelling, digital-first content, and community-driven engagement, the campaign reinforces African Pride's role as a trusted legacy brand while authentically connecting with Gen Z and emerging audiences.

"African Pride has always been about caring for our community's hair needs with quality products at accessible prices," said Jazzmene Ford, Marketing Manager at African Pride. "The Coils Been Coiling honors the beauty rituals passed down through mothers, aunties, and big sisters, while speaking boldly to today's textured-hair community."

As part of the campaign rollout, African Pride partnered with actress Brandee Evans, star of STARZ's P-Valley and Hulu's Reasonable Doubt. Evans appears in three original content pieces: #OGSays PSA, a playful nod to auntie wisdom; Paved the Way, a heartfelt tribute to the women who shared their styling secrets; and Power of the Coil, a personal look into Evans' textured-hair routine featuring the award-winning Moisture Miracle collection.

"I've always believed in celebrating our hair and the women who made it possible for us to stand taller in our truth," stated actress Brandee Evans. "Partnering with African Pride allows me to honor that legacy while inspiring a new generation to cherish their coils."

Kicking off the holiday season, African Pride extends the campaign with its festive "12 Days of Slay" celebration. The limited-time moment features special offers, elf-style product storytelling, daily surprises spotlighting must-have favorites for moisturized, defined hair through the New Year and a special ticket giveaway to Atlanta's 96.1's Jingle Ball.

Further expanding the storytelling, African Pride will debut a docu-style feature spotlighting Mrs. Sadie Cook, a 91-year-old licensed cosmetologist and owner of Sadie's Beauty Salon in New Orleans. With more than eight decades of experience, Mrs. Cook represents hairstyling as an enduring act of care, craftsmanship, and cultural legacy. Adding a modern digital lens, celebrity hairstylist and creator Kee Taylor (@SoShearGenius) partners with African Pride to amplify the campaign across social media, bridging legacy traditions with today's beauty conversations.

As part of its continued evolution, African Pride recently launched a new e-commerce website where consumers can explore the brand's full lineup, learn about each product, and purchase directly online. Products are also available through African Pride's TikTok Shop, further expanding the brand's digital footprint.

For 30 years, African Pride has served the haircare needs of textured hair with trusted lines including Black Castor Miracle and Moisture Miracle—made with premium natural ingredients at an accessible price, so you can stress less about your hair and focus more on stepping into your best self.

