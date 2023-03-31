African Region Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report 2022: Company Analysis, Transaction Analysis, Comparative Dataset

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report African Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The African Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report is designed to assist any person that needs to evaluate the in-situ value of gold assets or projects.

This report can be used to benchmark asset valuations, inform value expectations, identify over- or under-valued gold mining stocks, assess past or proposed transactions, or estimate impairment risk.

This report will add value to professionals in the gold industry, including Investment Advisory Services, Corporate Finance, Transaction Advisory Services and Audit Services. From the information provided, the value of any gold mineral asset can be quickly and accurately determined based on the estimated in-situ gold Mineral Resources.

Fundamental Premise

The fundamental premise of this report is that the value of a company involved in the exploration, development or extraction of material of economic interest in or on the earth's crust should be driven by the in-situ Mineral Resources.

All other plants, equipment, infrastructure and intellectual property associated with the company or project exist purely to increase the probability of profitably extracting the estimated Mineral Resources.

Therefore, companies or projects that have a higher probability of successfully extracting the Mineral Resources profitably will have a higher in-situ resource value per unit of mineralization.

The report covers the following topics:

Fundamental Premise: The report commences with a discussion on the fundamentals that drive the value of a mining or exploration company.

The report commences with a discussion on the fundamentals that drive the value of a mining or exploration company. Valuation Methodologies: The valuation methodologies are detailed as prescribed by global regulatory codes. This section also highlights the limitations of these methodologies and provides context on how the datasets provided in this report can overcome the current limitations faced when using the Market Approach for the valuation of mineral assets.

The valuation methodologies are detailed as prescribed by global regulatory codes. This section also highlights the limitations of these methodologies and provides context on how the datasets provided in this report can overcome the current limitations faced when using the Market Approach for the valuation of mineral assets. The Market Comparative Dataset: This section walks through the process of data gathering, Quality Assurance and Quality Control, data processing as well as the validation of the processed results. It also summarises the African Projects Dataset, a subset of the Global Dataset compiled by the analyst, containing 92 assets held by 14 companies. The data is provided in the form of in-situ United States Dollar per Ounce (USD/oz) distribution curves for each Mineral Resource category. Mineral assets are further grouped by their development stage to simplify the identification of the appropriate value ranges for a mineral asset.

This section walks through the process of data gathering, Quality Assurance and Quality Control, data processing as well as the validation of the processed results. It also summarises the African Projects Dataset, a subset of the Global Dataset compiled by the analyst, containing 92 assets held by 14 companies. The data is provided in the form of in-situ United States Dollar per Ounce (USD/oz) distribution curves for each Mineral Resource category. Mineral assets are further grouped by their development stage to simplify the identification of the appropriate value ranges for a mineral asset. Using the Datasets: Simple examples of the applications of the datasets are discussed.

Simple examples of the applications of the datasets are discussed. Company Analysis: This section provides key insights into the gold assets of each of the 14 companies in this report. This includes what percentage of their in-situ Mineral Resources are gold resources, the proportion of each Mineral Resource category, their development stages, their share price over the last 6 months, as well as graphical illustrations of the company assets on the USD/oz in-situ value distribution curves.

This section provides key insights into the gold assets of each of the 14 companies in this report. This includes what percentage of their in-situ Mineral Resources are gold resources, the proportion of each Mineral Resource category, their development stages, their share price over the last 6 months, as well as graphical illustrations of the company assets on the USD/oz in-situ value distribution curves. Transaction Analysis: This section highlights key details for each of the 7 transactions included in the Transaction Dataset. Each transaction is also compared to the African Project Dataset for perspective and to ensure the reader can tie all the needed information together to make the most informed decision possible.

This section highlights key details for each of the 7 transactions included in the Transaction Dataset. Each transaction is also compared to the African Project Dataset for perspective and to ensure the reader can tie all the needed information together to make the most informed decision possible. The Appendices to this report provide the tables and graphs from the Dataset. Appendix 1 is a table of the African Project Dataset, including each project's attributable Mineral Resources and in-situ resource value ranges. Appendix 2 shows the Value Distribution Graphs for the African Project Dataset. Appendix 3 is a summary table of the Transaction Dataset.

The following contributing factors play a primary role in the probability of profitably extracting the Mineral Resources:

Mineral Resource Confidence

Development Stage

Jurisdiction

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Introduction

Fundamental Premise

Mineral Resource Confidence



Development Stage



Jurisdiction

Valuation Methodologies

Limitations of the Cost Approach



Limitations on the Cash Flow Approach



Limitations of the Market Approach

The Market Comparative Dataset

Data Gathering



Data from Publicly Listed Companies



Transaction Data

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Data Processing

The African Projects Dataset and Subsets

African Projects Dataset

Development Stage: Production



Development Stage: Pre-Production



Development Stage: Greenfields

Using the Datasets

Analysis using the Market Comparative Dataset

Company Analysis

African Rainbow Minerals



AngloGold Ashanti



B2Gold Corp.



Barrick Gold Corporation



DRDGold



Endeavour Mining



First Quantum Minerals Ltd



Harmony Gold Limited



IAMGold Corporation



Kinross Gold Corp.



Newmont Corporation



Pan African Resources PLC



Resolute Mining Limited



Sibanye Stillwater

Transaction Analysis

T007: Perseus Mining Limited - Orca Gold Inc



T021: B2Gold - Oklo Resources



T023: West African Resources - B2Gold



T024: Endeavour Mining - Semafo



T025: Endeavour - Teranga Gold



T030: Asante Gold - Kinross Gold Corp

T032: Allied Gold - IAMGOLD and Anglogold

Signature Page

Appendix 1: Global Dataset

Appendix 2: Value Distribution Graphs

Appendix 3: Transaction Dataset

