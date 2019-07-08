African Union high-powered delegation to attend Trade Conference in the U.S.

CHICAGO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at the 12th Extraordinary Summit in Naimey, Niger, the African Union (AU) is set to send a high-powered delegation to the 2nd edition of the Trade with Africa Business Summit in Chicago. The delegation would be led by His Excellency Ambassador Albert Muchanga, AU Trade Commissioner and Champion of Trade award recipient. Ambassador Muchanga will deliver a resounding keynote address on AfCFTA.

"According to the World Bank, U.S. controls 40% of global wealth and remains an important trade partner for Africa. With manufacturing steadily shifting to the region, the timing is right for U.S. business leaders to develop effective strategies towards Africa; particularly in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and for Africa's exporters to maximize the African Growth & Opportunity Act (AGOA). The Trade with Africa Business Summit presents an effective platform to facilitate trade discussions and provides a front row seat to business leaders looking to engage, build partnerships as well as educate themselves on the growing economic impact Africa is having on the global market," said Toyin Umesiri, CEO Nazaru LLC. and Founder of the Trade with Africa Business Summit.

This year's event positions the Chicago Metropolitan area and the State of Illinois as a favorable destination for Africa's business & political leaders looking to create new trade partnerships in the U.S. and would be held at the McDonald's Hamburger University – Oak Brook on August 1st and 2nd with Press Conference and VIP reception scheduled for July 31st. The event would be marked with powered side-line meetings, public speeches, panel discussions, workshops and direct engagement between investors and government representatives.

Confirmed speakers include:

His Excellency. Ousmane Ba , Ambassador of Mauritania to the United States of America

, Ambassador of to His Excellency Ambassador Albert Muchanga , Trade Commissioner – African Union

, Trade Commissioner – African Union Mrs. Kanayo Awani , Managing Director Intra-African Trade Initiatives, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) – Cairo, Egypt

, Managing Director Intra-African Trade Initiatives, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) – Colonel William Wyatt , Director African Studies - U.S. Army War College Carlisle, Pennsylvania

, Director African Studies - U.S. Army War College Dr. Levi Uche Madueke Head , Africa's Strategic Partnerships Bureau of the Chairperson, African Union Commission (AUC)

, Strategic Partnerships Bureau of the Chairperson, African Union Commission (AUC) Dylan Piatti, Sr. Chief of Staff Deloitte and Chairman E-Commerce Forum Africa

Dr. Andrew S. Nevin , Chief Economist -PWC Africa

, Chief Economist -PWC Africa LaTaunya Darden , Business Development Expert, U.S. Export Import Bank (EXIM)

, Business Development Expert, U.S. Export Import Bank (EXIM) Shakira Motan , Trade Commissioner, South African Consulate - Chicago

, Trade Commissioner, South African Consulate - Michael Mugisha CNBC Africa - Senior Producer & News Anchor

Edward T. Hightower , Author of Motoring Africa: Sustainable Automotive Industrialization

"Africa offers new markets for U.S. made products. Similarly, U.S. serves as an untapped market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for authentic African products (raw and manufactured). We are excited to host the AU delegation as well as attendees, speakers and sponsors from all over the world including several African countries," concludes Toyin Umesiri.

The 2019 Trade with Africa Business Summit is sponsored by Nazaru LLC., Westrock Coffee and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with several other organizations. Also winning the Excellence in Leadership Award at this event is Ethiopian Airline Executive, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam.

For more information and to register to attend visit https://www.twasummit.com

