Africa's 26th President of Liberia Joseph Nyumah Boakai to Address the 124th National Black Business Conference

Liberian Head of State to Deliver Keynote Address to Drive Black American Business Bilateral Trade and U.S. Private Sector Investment Opportunities

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Black Business (NABB) proudly announces that the 26th President of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyumah Boakai, will deliver the keynote address at the NBL's 124th National Black Business Conference (NBBC). This significant event, presented by Prosper Africa, will take place during the Pan-African Diaspora Black Business Summit Luncheon on Friday, August 23, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM EST at the Hilton Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta, GA.

President Boakai's keynote address is anticipated to highlight the importance of driving bilateral trade and fostering private sector investment opportunities between Black American businesses and the Liberian economy. His participation underscores the historical ties and mutual commitment between Liberia and the African American community.

The 124th NBBC, co-hosted by NABB co-founders The National Business League, National Black Chamber of Commerce, and The World Conference of Mayors, aims to unite the leading Black business organizations in a concerted effort to promote economic growth and cooperation. This year's conference marks a pivotal moment in history as it celebrates the 40th anniversary of the World Conference of Mayors, with participation from mayors across Black African nations and the diaspora.

"We are honored to welcome President Boakai as our keynote speaker," said Dr. Ken Harris, President and CEO of The National Business League. "His insights and leadership will significantly contribute to the success of our summit, fostering deeper connections and economic opportunities between Black American businesses and Liberia."

In collaboration with the U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, and U.S. Commercial Services, the Pan-African Diaspora Black Business Summit will focus on aligning towards a unified Black business agenda. The event has already registered over 2,000 Black-owned businesses, professionals, and leaders from across the United States and over 32 Black Pan-African countries.

This historic gathering aims to continue the legacy of Booker T. Washington, the founder of The National Business League, and his efforts to support Liberia's sovereignty and prosperity. By promoting trade, investment, and entrepreneurial development, the conference seeks to modernize and strengthen the economic ties between the Black American community and the Liberian African community.

For more information about the 124th National Black Business Conference and to register for the event, please visit www.nationalblackbusinessconference.com.

About Booker T. Washington's Support for Liberia:

Booker T. Washington, founder of The National Business League, played a pivotal role in supporting Liberia's diplomatic efforts in the early 20th century. He was instrumental in defending Liberia's territorial integrity against European colonial ambitions and hosted the Liberian Commission at the Tuskegee Institute in 1907. Washington's unwavering dedication to Liberia's sovereignty and prosperity established a lasting bond between Black Americans and the Liberian nation. A prominent leader, Washington founded the National Business League (NBL) in 1900 and held the inaugural conference in Boston, MA on August 23, 1900.

