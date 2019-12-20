Africa's Forensic DNA Testing Market, 2019 to 2025 - Rising Government Support & Legislations on the Use of DNA Database for Forensics Spurs Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "African Forensic DNA Testing Market by Product and Service (Consumables, Instruments, Software), Assay Kits and Reagents (DNA Amplification, Quantification), Technology (Capillary Electrophoresis, PCR, NGS, Microarray, Rapid DNA Analysis) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The African forensic DNA testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $136.3 million by 2025.



The growth in the African forensic DNA testing market is mainly attributed to the rising number of violent crimes, growing need for advanced technology with an increase in the number of unresolved cases, and rising government support and legislation on the use of DNA database for forensics. In addition, factors such as increasing overall R&D spending and government initiatives for forensic science and technology are providing significant opportunities in this market.

However, non-uniformity in government regulations across the region is recognized as major hurdle to overcome. In addition, complexity in the interpretation of DNA testing results from mixed or degraded samples further hinders the growth of this market.



The African forensic DNA testing market is mainly segmented by product & service (consumables, instrument, software, and services), technology (capillary electrophoresis (CE), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), nucleic acid isolation and purification, automated liquid handling, rapid DNA analysis, next-generation sequencing, and microarrays). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional level.



On the basis of product and service type, the consumables segment is estimated to dominate the overall African forensic DNA testing market in 2019 and is also estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for assay kits & reagents with the rising application of DNA testing in growing number of forensic cases.



On the basis of technology, the capillary electrophoresis segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall African forensic DNA testing market in 2019, owing to the higher adoption of electrophoresis technology in forensic DNA testing and analysis, due to its better efficiency, cost-effective consumables & reagents, less turnaround time, and high capability of DNA separation. However, NGS market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.



The key players operating in the African forensic DNA testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Eurofins Scientific SE, Promega Corporation, HEALTH BioMed Co., Ltd., Gordiz, and DNA Diagnostics Center among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Structure of the Industry

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.1.1. Rising Number of Violent Crimes

4.3.1.2. Rising Need for Advanced Technology with Increasing Number of Unresolved Cases

4.3.1.3. Rising Government Support and Legislations on the Use of DNA Database for Forensics

4.3.2. Restraint

4.3.2.1. Complexity in Interpretation of DNA Testing Results from Mixed or Degraded Samples

4.3.3. Challenge

4.3.3.1. Non-Uniformity in Government Regulations Across the Region

4.3.4. Opportunity

4.3.4.1. Increasing Overall R&D Spending and Government Initiatives for Forensic Science and Technology



5. African Forensic DNA Testing Market, by Product & Service

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Consumables

5.2.1. Assay Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.1. Electrophoresis Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.2. DNA Amplification Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.3. DNA Quantification Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.4. DNA Extraction Kits & Reagents

5.2.1.5. Rapid DNA Analysis Kits & Reagents

5.2.2. Other Assay Kits & Reagents

5.3. Instruments

5.4. Software

5.5. Services



6. African Forensic DNA Testing Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Capillary Electrophoresis (CE)

6.3. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.4. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

6.5. Automated Liquid Handling

6.6. Rapid DNA Analysis

6.7. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

6.8. Microarrays



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Key Growth Strategies

7.3. Competitive Benchmarking



8. Company Profiles

8.1. F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG

8.1.1. Business Overview

8.1.2. Financial Overview

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. Strategic Developments

8.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.3. Illumina, Inc.

8.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

8.5. Qiagen N.V.

8.6. Eurofins Scientific SE

8.7. Promega Corporation

8.8. Health Biomed Co. Ltd.

8.9. Gordiz

8.10. DNA Diagnostics Center



