AFRL, Ursa Major perform flight demonstration of Draper Liquid Rocket Engine

Storable liquid rocket engine powers AFRL's Affordable Rapid Missile Demonstrator

DENVER, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Ursa Major recently executed a flight of the Affordable Rapid Missile Demonstrator (ARMD) powered by the Draper liquid rocket engine, achieving supersonic speeds and demonstrating concepts of operations. This flight is an innovative step in the advancement of capabilities that strengthen deterrence and provide rapid global strike options.

The Affordable Rapid Missile Demonstrator sits staged for flight on Jan. 27, 2026. The missile was positioned on a specialized air log cart, used to transport and load the vehicle onto the Transportable Target Launcher. The flight was a key milestone in increasing the technology readiness level of the Draper liquid rocket engine. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Harty) The Affordable Rapid Missile Demonstrator, powered by the Draper liquid rocket engine, seen launching during its recent flight. The flight was a key milestone in increasing the technology readiness level of the Draper liquid rocket engine. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Harty)

"This project proves that we can transform and leverage our acquisition models to rapidly deliver critical technology advancements to deter and win in a future conflict," said AFRL Commander and Air Force Technology Executive Officer Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei. "We are not just building a single missile; we are forging a new path toward a cost-effective, mass-producible deterrent for the nation."

This sentiment is echoed by Ursa Major's leadership, who emphasized their shared commitment to the speed and cost-effectiveness of the ARMD program. This project represents a new paradigm of acceleration of research and development of critical defense technologies rooted in fast-paced, effective public-private partnerships.

"This flight proves that you can get a vehicle with a safe, storable and throttleable liquid engine in the air quickly and affordably," said Chris Spagnoletti, CEO, Ursa Major. "We went from contract to flight-ready of an all up round and propulsion system in just eight months."

This demonstration of the Draper liquid rocket engine leverages several years of work made by Ursa Major on their Hadley liquid rocket engine, along with an enduring public-private partnership between AFRL and Ursa Major to jointly develop these new rocket propulsion technologies.

"ARMD represents a key milestone in our efforts to develop revolutionary, affordable and scalable liquid rocket engine technologies to win the wars of tomorrow," said AFRL Rocket Propulsion Division Chief Dr. Javier Urzay.

Ursa Major is on contract with AFRL to advance the characterization of the Draper liquid rocket engine in flight.

About AFRL: The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and delivery of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About Ursa Major: Ursa Major is an aerospace and defense company delivering flight-proven capabilities for hypersonics, solid rocket motors, space mobility and launch. Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, with additive manufacturing operations in Youngstown, Ohio, Ursa Major leverages advanced production techniques and flexible architectures to build systems for all domains: land, air, sea, and space. The company is revitalizing the defense industrial base for the U.S. and its allies, flying faster to accelerate delivery of critical capabilities where speed and adaptability matter most. For more information, visit www.ursamajor.com.

