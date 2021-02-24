Afro Sheen Champions Black Beauty AND Business with Two New Initiatives
The iconic hair care brand launches #IDoWhatIDo campaign and partnership with Black Girl Ventures
Feb 24, 2021, 08:05 ET
ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A pioneer of the Black hair care community, Afro Sheen continues its commitment to Black excellence in all forms with two brand new initiatives – it's #IDoWhatIDo campaign and a pitch competition for entrepreneurs. The brand is launching its #IDoWhatIDo digital campaign, created to celebrate the unique style, creativity, and beauty of Black culture. The iconic brand is also teaming up with nonprofit organization Black Girl Ventures for a first-of-its-kind national hair care pitch competition for Black and Brown hairpreneurs. The partnership will afford business education opportunities, mentorship, and resources to woman-identifying founders of color, led by the expertise of Afro Sheen's executive leadership. With these two initiatives, Afro Sheen demonstrates an ongoing connection to its consumers and the community that makes them exceptional.
The #IDoWhatIDo digital campaign, focuses on the effortless style and authenticity of the Black community. Known for pushing the boundaries, Afro Sheen products are designed for the everyday trendsetters and culture creators who stamp their mark of individuality on everything they touch. This campaign aims to highlight the creative community of Afro Sheen consumers who stand out in their own way, whether fro'd, braided up, or twisted out. Afro Sheen will work with a band of creators to share their personal style stories, with a focus on strengthening advocacy among men and empowered Gen-Z consumers. The campaign urges people of all curls, coils, and kinks to be unapologetically themselves and live the #IDoWhatIDo mantra: "I follow my own wave. I define my own edge. I OWN MY SHINE. I DO WHAT I DO. What do you do?"
Also debuting this month is The Afro Sheen X Black Girl Ventures Pitch Competition. A groundbreaking virtual event designed to uplift women of color in their entrepreneurial endeavors. Black Girl Ventures creates access to capital, capacity, and community for Black/Brown women-identifying founders. A trailblazer within the Black hair care space, Afro Sheen enters this partnership in the hopes of opening the doors for new hair care innovators to bring their own businesses to market. Participants will deliver their pitches to a panel of high-profile judges as well as supporters across the United States who will be able to tune in, submit votes, and make donations for their favorite contestants. Afro Sheen executive leadership will serve in a hands-on advisory capacity, providing invaluable business guidance including advice on marketing and preparing to enter the retail space. The application deadline is February 26th at 11:59pm EST, and the competition will air live on April 22, 2021.
Afro Sheen products are available in Walmart, Sally Beauty, CVS, and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit Afro Sheen online at afrosheen.com or on Instagram @afrosheen.
