Afro Sheen Champions Black Beauty AND Business with Two New Initiatives

Also debuting this month is The Afro Sheen X Black Girl Ventures Pitch Competition. A groundbreaking virtual event designed to uplift women of color in their entrepreneurial endeavors. Black Girl Ventures creates access to capital, capacity, and community for Black/Brown women-identifying founders. A trailblazer within the Black hair care space, Afro Sheen enters this partnership in the hopes of opening the doors for new hair care innovators to bring their own businesses to market. Participants will deliver their pitches to a panel of high-profile judges as well as supporters across the United States who will be able to tune in, submit votes, and make donations for their favorite contestants. Afro Sheen executive leadership will serve in a hands-on advisory capacity, providing invaluable business guidance including advice on marketing and preparing to enter the retail space. The application deadline is February 26th at 11:59pm EST, and the competition will air live on April 22, 2021.

Afro Sheen products are available in Walmart, Sally Beauty, CVS, and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit Afro Sheen online at afrosheen.com or on Instagram @afrosheen.

