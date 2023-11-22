Afro Unicorn is Excited to Enchant Children Around the World with the Release of the Afro Unicorn Holiday Deluxe EP, Featuring Grammy Winner Anthony Hamilton on the Title Track "Magical Gift"

Afro Unicorn Holiday Deluxe is presented by Afro Unicorn Ent. and distributed by Connect Music.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Afro Unicorn®, the beloved character brand founded by visionary entrepreneur April Showers, announces the release of its second annual holiday EP, An Afro Unicorn Holiday Deluxe. Presented by Afro Unicorn Entertainment and distributed by Connect Music, this festive masterpiece encapsulates the season's spirit and underscores the brand's commitment to empowering and celebrating children of color.

Magical Gift An Afro Unicorn Holiday

This ten-track holiday extravaganza, now available across all streaming platforms, is a delightful continuation of Afro Unicorn's magical journey. Introducing five new tracks, including the standout Spanish bilingual song "Feliz Navidad," celebrating Afro-Latina character Divine, the EP promises to keep the festivities alive with hits like "Holiday Treats," "Happy Afro Unicorn Halloween," and "An Afro Unicorn Thanksgiving."

An Afro Unicorn Holiday Deluxe EP features the heartwarming title track "Magical Gift," a soulful collaboration between Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton and the talented 11-year-old Brooklyn Marie, known for her work as JJ's best friend Cody on Cocomelon®. The track embodies the essence of Afro Unicorn, spreading holiday magic through acts of kindness.

"Spread Love," featuring international recording artist Lara D from The Voice®, adds a touch of Middle Eastern and Moroccan flair to the EP with eclectic drum beats and traditional rhythms. An Afro Unicorn Holiday Deluxe EP also features contributions from Brielle Mariah, Kalipop, and the All-Star Kids.

April Showers, Afro Unicorn's CEO, and the first female, Black-owned business owner of a licensed character brand in major retail stores, emphasizes the EP's alignment with the brand's social impact movement, stating:

This year's holiday release is a musical treat and a testament to Afro Unicorn's commitment to empowering children of color. The brand has become a symbol of authenticity, creativity, and representation, instilling confidence in youngsters and encouraging them to embrace their magic, uniqueness, and divinity.

Executive Producer Askia Fountain, renowned for his work on the Grammy-nominated album "Victory Lap" by Nipsey Hussle, leads a talented team of producers, singers, and songwriters. Fountain, also Vice President and Brand Manager of Afro Unicorn Entertainment, expresses the intentional creation of the EP, saying:

"It represents our ongoing commitment to children's music, animation, and live-action. It has a profound message about the true meaning of the holidays, celebrating creativity, and supporting one another."

To Interview Afro Unicorn Founder April Showers and Singer/Songwriter Anthony Hamilton, please email [email protected]

Afro Unicorn Holiday Deluxe EP Track List:

Track Listing:

Ho Ho Ho

Spread Love

Magical Gift

Sweep Left to Right

Holidays with you

Magical time of the year - Getaway

Holiday Treats

Happy Afro Unicorn Halloween

An Afro Unicorn Thanksgiving

Afro Unicorn Feliz Navidad

Producers:

Bridgetown

Herothaproducer

B Dub

Lester London

Writers:

Ya Ya

Kalipop

Blake Harris

Askia Fountain

About Afro Unicorn

Afro Unicorn® is a fully licensed character celebrating representation founded by visionary entrepreneur and CEO April Showers as a conscious brand with the mission to uplift and impact women and children of color positively. Afro Unicorn® represents the beauty and uniqueness of vanilla, caramel, and mocha complexions. From clothing and accessories to holiday gifting and educational resources, Afro Unicorn provides women and children with the confidence they need to embrace who they are – unique, divine, and magical. In 2022, Afro Unicorn® was made available on the shelves of 3,800 Walmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico with party supplies and apparel.

