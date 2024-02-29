Afro Unicorn® Launches Magical Tresses Haircare Collection in Target Nationwide, Transforming the Beauty Landscape for Black and Brown Girls

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Afro Unicorn , the rapidly growing Black-owned lifestyle brand celebrating the uniqueness of women and children of color, is excited to announce the expansion of its Magical Tresses haircare collection in Target stores nationwide, solidifying its position as a leading, inclusive beauty brand. This retail expansion represents a major milestone for the brand. Afro Unicorn initially debuted its haircare collection on Walmart's website in August 2023 before reaching its stores the following month and CVS locations in January 2024.

April Showers, Afro Unicorn Magical Tresses

"With the launch of Magical Tresses at Target , we're spreading the joy and confidence that comes from embracing our diverse beauty and encouraging Black and Brown girls to love the crown on their heads. Afro Unicorn is not just a brand—it's a vibrant celebration of the magic within us all." - April Showers, Founder and CEO of Afro Unicorn.

Ms. Showers is the first Black woman to launch a licensed character brand in major retail and has long been a lead-by-example creator, dedicated to uplifting and inspiring women and children of color. With a background as an established real estate agent and insurance business owner, Ms. Showers' entrepreneurial spirit led her to create Afro Unicorn, the trailblazing, empowerment-led brand that has rapidly expanded across 25 categories in major retailers across the U.S. and Canada, from apparel and accessories to toys, puzzles, books, bedding, bandages, backpacks, collectibles, and more.

Afro Unicorn Magical Tresses goes beyond haircare – it's a celebration of diverse hair textures with a mission to instill confidence in girls everywhere. The meticulously crafted collection features a rich complex of exotic fruit extracts, designed to nourish, strengthen, and protect hair from routine damage. Cruelty-free and free from harsh ingredients, the line boasts a delightful, fruity fragrance that appeals to the entire family – with product expansion expected in Spring 2024.

Afro Unicorn's commitment to diversity and representation is further reflected in its significant presence in Kohl's, Amazon, JCPenney, Sam's Club, Krogers, Walmart, CVS, Hobby Lobby, and now Target.

For more information about Afro Unicorn Magical Tresses, please visit www.afrounicornhaircare.com or follow @afrounicorn_hair or @gotaprilshowers on social media.

About Afro Unicorn®:

Afro Unicorn is a pioneering brand founded by April Showers, dedicated to celebrating the uniqueness of women and children of color. With a diverse range of products across 25 categories, Afro Unicorn aims to inspire and remind women and children of color of their unique, divine, and magical essence.

About April Showers:

April Showers is the trailblazing Founder and CEO of Afro Unicorn , the first Black woman to launch a licensed character brand. Afro Unicorn amplifies representation and inspires empowerment, reminding women and children of color how unique, divine, and magical they truly are.

Ms. Showers is a lead-by-example creator who works to uplift, advocate, and inspire all to achieve greatness. As a multiple business owner, she focuses on fusing her passions with her life's purpose to help other entrepreneurs on their journey.

