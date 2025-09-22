CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Afrobeats rising singer in the U.S. Jessenation launches Kickstarter campaign for his new music album. The web link to Jessenation's Kickstarter campaign is:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/230822529/jessenation-recording-my-new-afrobeats-album

About Jessenation

Jessenation is the stage name for Afrobeats singer Jesse Emeghara. Jessenation is a fast rising Afrobeats and Afropop artist in Chicago blending African roots with global sounds that unites culture. Jesse was born in Nigeria and moved to the U.S. to pursue his music career. He became a U.S. Citizen in 2024 and currently lives in in Chicago. Jesse grew up surrounded by music and video, and Afrobeats became his way of expressing love, joy and resilience. As an independent artist, Jesse has been building on his dream of becoming one of the top Afrobeats singers in the world. Music has been a part of his soul to a point where Jesse has been funding his own music that he created this far from money he earns at his day job. Currently, Jesse is not signed to any recording labels and he does not have any recording contracts. Jesse has been recording in small studios, making videos and content, performing at local venues, and connecting with fans online. As a child, Jesse was introduced to various music genre through his father who listened to all kinds of music ranging from Reggae to Blues, Pop, High-life, and Gospel. Jesse at a young age realized that music was his outlet to escape the hardships growing up in a society filled with challenges such as lack of food, inadequate social amenities including shortage of running water and irregular power supply.

Your support will help Jesse create a new music album and videos for it since he can no longer financially afford to create new music using funds from his day job. This will help take Jesse's singing career to greater heights and put to use his life long experience as a singer artist. Please pledge your support for Jesse including exclusive concert admission options in the "Available rewards" section of his Kickstarter campaign using the web link:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/230822529/jessenation-recording-my-new-afrobeats-album/pledge/new?clicked_reward=true

Contacts

Press:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jessenation